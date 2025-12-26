FIFA Dismisses Nigeria Appeal Over DR Congo Players

FIFA (Fédération Internationale de Football Association) has dismissed Nigeria’s appeal challenging the eligibility of several DR Congo players, ending the Super Eagles’ 2026 World Cup qualification campaign, according to reports.

DR Congo secured their place in the intercontinental playoffs after defeating Nigeria 4 to 3 on penalties in the CAF (Confederation of African Football) playoff final on November 16 in Rabat, Morocco. The match went to a shootout after ending in a draw during regular time.

Victor Osimhen gave Nigeria an early lead before Cédric Bakambu equalized for DR Congo, forcing the penalty shootout that Nigeria subsequently lost. The result eliminated the Super Eagles from World Cup qualification.

The Nigeria Football Federation lodged a formal protest on December 16, alleging that up to nine DR Congo players breached FIFA regulations on dual nationality. The complaint specifically named Aaron Wan Bissaka among the allegedly ineligible players.

FIFA rejected the petition, citing insufficient evidence to support Nigeria’s claims, according to The Nation. The decision brings finality to Nigeria’s attempts to overturn the playoff result through administrative channels.

The appeal centered on FIFA’s rules governing player eligibility and nationality switching. Under current regulations, players may represent a different national team from one they previously played for under specific conditions, including holding nationality of the new country and meeting residency or heritage requirements.

Wan Bissaka, a Manchester United defender at the time of the match, switched his international allegiance from England to DR Congo in 2024. He had previously represented England at youth levels but never played for the senior team, making him eligible to switch under FIFA rules.

Nigeria’s protest argued that multiple DR Congo players violated dual nationality provisions, though specifics of the alleged violations were not publicly detailed. The Nigeria Football Federation has not released statements following FIFA’s decision.

DR Congo’s progression to the intercontinental playoffs represents a significant achievement for the Central African nation. The Leopards will face opponents from other confederations for a chance to qualify for the 2026 World Cup, which will be hosted jointly by the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

The 2026 tournament marks the first World Cup expanded to 48 teams, increasing qualification opportunities for African nations. CAF will send nine teams directly to the finals, with a 10th team entering the intercontinental playoffs.

Nigeria’s elimination represents a disappointing outcome for one of Africa’s most successful football nations. The Super Eagles have qualified for six previous World Cups, most recently appearing at the 2018 tournament in Russia.

The penalty shootout loss and subsequent failed appeal compound Nigeria’s qualification disappointment. The team had entered the playoff as favorites based on FIFA rankings and tournament pedigree.

FIFA’s dispute resolution processes typically require substantial documentation and evidence to overturn match results. Eligibility challenges must demonstrate clear violations of regulations with supporting proof that players did not meet qualification criteria.

The timing of Nigeria’s protest, filed 30 days after the match, aligned with FIFA procedures for lodging formal complaints. However, the insufficient evidence determination suggests the federation could not substantiate specific regulatory breaches.

Player nationality switching has become increasingly common in international football as regulations evolved to accommodate athletes with multiple citizenship claims through birth, heritage, or naturalization. FIFA modified rules in recent years to balance player mobility with maintaining competitive integrity.

DR Congo’s squad includes several European based players who qualified through Congolese heritage while holding European citizenship. This reflects broader patterns in African national teams that increasingly field diaspora players alongside domestically based athletes.

The decision closes this chapter of Nigeria’s World Cup qualification journey, though the Super Eagles will have opportunities in future qualifying cycles. The next World Cup qualifying campaign for African nations will begin following the 2026 tournament.