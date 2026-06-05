FIFA Demands Payment After Free World Cup Ticket Glitch

FIFA has asked about 60 football fans to pay for World Cup 2026 tickets they briefly secured for free, after a checkout glitch on its website charged them nothing.

The governing body told Sky News Sports that the supporters received emails on Wednesday, June 3 confirming tickets allocated at zero dollars because of a payment issue during checkout. It said the seats remain reserved and the fans must now settle the correct price.

“FIFA regrets the error and any inconvenience caused,” it said. Affected supporters have seven days to pay or lose their tickets, according to an email shared online by Ticket Talk Network.

The platform said the discounted seats covered group stage matches in Toronto. Ghana’s Black Stars open their campaign in that same city, meeting Panama at BMO Field on June 17, although FIFA has not confirmed which specific fixtures were caught in the error.

The mix up adds to mounting scrutiny of ticketing for the expanded tournament, which features 48 teams across the United States, Canada and Mexico. Authorities in New York and New Jersey have opened investigations into pricing practices, while fans have complained that dynamic pricing pushed some seats into the thousands of dollars. The competition runs from June 11 to July 19.