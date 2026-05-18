FIDIC Africa Conference Sets Three Pillar Infrastructure Agenda

The Ghana Consulting Engineers Association (GCEA) has adopted three strategic resolutions from the FIDIC Africa Infrastructure Conference (FAIC) 2026 in Accra to guide the continent’s infrastructure delivery.

The four day conference, which ended on May 13, 2026, agreed resolutions covering digital transformation, resilient finance, and sustainable leadership as the roadmap for translating its outcomes into action.

The first pillar, Innovation and Digital Transformation, mandates the use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) for generative design, road surveys, and drone inspections, while preserving human oversight. It also calls for investment in local data and network infrastructure, and the inclusion of data protection clauses in procurement to address privacy concerns.

The resolution commits engineers, technology providers, and governments to deliver the targets between 2026 and 2028. Member associations will also work continuously to strengthen the classroom to industry pipeline and prioritise projects that use local raw materials.

The second pillar, Resilient Finance and Policy Reform, requires immediate action. Stakeholders are expected to align responsibilities and adopt transparent risk sharing from project inception to make schemes “fit for finance”.

The resolution further pushes the use of infrastructure bonds and Special Purpose Vehicles (SPVs) to broaden financing options. It also calls for technical experts to move into governance roles and drive cross sector policy coordination. Consultants, funding agencies, legal experts, and governments are listed among the lead stakeholders.

The third pillar, Sustainability and Inclusive Leadership, focuses on renewable resources, climate vulnerability, and equity. Delegates resolved to adopt sustainable inputs in project implementation, integrate vulnerability indicators for pavements, and apply differentiated training rates across markets.

The resolution diversifies revenue through products such as the FIDIC Africa E magazine, increases funding for the Future Leaders (FL) Fund, and mandates broader professional competency training across institutions. Urban planners, research institutions, industry, governments, implementing agencies, member associations, and FIDIC Africa and FIDIC Global will jointly drive delivery.

The 31st FIDIC Africa Infrastructure Conference, organised by FIDIC Africa in collaboration with GCEA, brought together consulting engineers, policymakers, financiers, and digital technology professionals from across the continent. Discussions centred on sustainable infrastructure development, climate resilience, and Africa’s green transition.