Fidelity Founder Urges US$25 Billion Transformation Drive

Fidelity Bank Ghana founder Edward Effah has urged a partnership between business and government to mobilise about $25 billion into priority sectors over five years and accelerate Ghana’s economic transformation.

Effah made the call at the 10th Ghana CEO Summit in Accra, where discussions centred on a compact between chief executives and government to speed up that transformation in 2026.

He argued that Ghana should move beyond macroeconomic stability toward industrialisation and job creation. The country, he said, has stability, a young population, a regional market opening, a technology window and a government willing to lead. “We can either take this moment, or watch it pass,” he said.

Effah pointed to recent gains, citing an economy of about $115 billion, inflation of 3.3 percent and gross international reserves of $13.8 billion. Yet serious problems remain, he said, noting 1.5 million young Ghanaians who are not in employment, education or training.

To create jobs at scale, he said, the private sector and government must work together urgently. He proposed channelling roughly $25 billion into priority sectors over five years through a blended financing model drawing on commercial banks, local development finance institutions, international development partners and direct investment.

That scale of funding, he argued, matches the task of absorbing about half a million new workers each year, sustaining growth of seven to ten percent and doubling the export base.

Effah cited earlier private sector efforts as proof of what is possible. A fund that Fidelity Bank led during the pandemic raised 48 million cedis and delivered the Ghana Infectious Disease Centre within 100 days, he said, while the Energy Sector Levies Act helped clear about 10 billion cedis of debt in the power sector.

With a clear agenda setting out priority areas, investment needs and returns, he said, the private sector would commit and deliver alongside government.

He called for a National Economic Transformation Council, chaired by the President, to set targets, clear bottlenecks, fast track reforms and monitor delivery. He paired it with a professionally staffed Transformation Delivery Unit organised around agribusiness, technology and digitalisation, industry and manufacturing, energy and infrastructure, and financial services.

Effah urged that the unit be created by an Act of Parliament so it outlasts any single government, pointing to Singapore’s Economic Development Board and Rwanda’s Development Board as institutions built to endure.