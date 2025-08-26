Fidelity Bank trains 900 agents to expand financial reach across Ghana

Fidelity Bank Ghana has strengthened its financial inclusion drive by certifying nearly 900 agents across all six operational territories through its nationwide Agent Certification and Engagement Programme.

The comprehensive initiative, conducted from late June to early August, targeted both Bronze-tier agents seeking certification and top-performing agents requiring advanced engagement. Sessions covered all regions including Greater Accra, Ashanti, Bono, Western, Eastern and Northern territories.

Agents received intensive training in operational risk management, compliance protocols, physical security measures and quality assurance standards. Successful participants earned certification after rigorous examination, demonstrating their commitment to professional service delivery standards.

Godfred Attafuah, Divisional Director of Retail Banking, emphasized the strategic importance of agent quality. “Our agents are the backbone of our financial inclusion strategy, and their professionalism and knowledge are paramount,” he explained.

The bank views certified agents as crucial touchpoints for extending banking services to both urban centers and remote communities where traditional branches remain absent. This approach supports Ghana’s broader financial inclusion objectives while strengthening rural economic participation.

“This certification programme is a testament to our commitment to not only empower our agents but also to ensure a secure and reliable banking experience for every Ghanaian, regardless of their location,” Attafuah noted.

Beyond basic certification, the programme introduced agents to strategic enhancements within Fidelity’s Agency Banking Department. These developments focus on streamlining operations, improving service delivery and providing stronger support systems for field agents.

Dr. David Okyere, Head of Agency Banking, highlighted the forward-looking aspects of the training. “This isn’t just about certification; it’s about a partnership for the future,” he stated during engagement sessions.

New tools and systems introduced included mobile withdrawal capabilities and enhanced operational platforms designed to improve agent efficiency. These innovations reflect Fidelity’s commitment to equipping agents with cutting-edge resources for better customer service.

“By equipping our agents with advanced tools and training, we are enabling them to become even more efficient and effective,” Okyere explained. The bank shared various innovations aimed at helping agents thrive while serving customers more effectively.

Training sessions took place across key regional centers including Accra, Kumasi, Sunyani, Takoradi, Koforidua, Tamale and Wa. The comprehensive geographical coverage ensured agents from all operational areas received standardized training and certification.

With 892 agents completing the programme, Fidelity reinforced its position as Ghana’s leading agent banking provider. The bank operates a nationwide network exceeding 8,000 agents, making it the largest such network in the country’s banking sector.

The certification drive forms part of Fidelity’s broader financial inclusion mission focused on extending banking access to underserved communities. Agent banking provides essential services in areas where establishing traditional branches would be economically challenging.

This approach particularly benefits rural communities and small businesses that previously lacked convenient access to formal banking services. Certified agents can now provide deposit, withdrawal, transfer and other basic banking services with improved professionalism and security awareness.

The programme’s success demonstrates growing recognition that agent banking networks represent a cost-effective solution for expanding financial inclusion across developing economies like Ghana.