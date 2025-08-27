Fidelity Bank Tackles Climate Finance at Major Conference

Ghana’s financial sector is taking center stage in climate action discussions as Fidelity Bank convenes its flagship sustainability conference today, drawing global attention to the intersection of banking and environmental responsibility.

The event caps off three preparatory webinars that explored critical themes around climate finance. More than just corporate messaging, these sessions addressed Ghana’s urgent need to bridge a massive funding gap that experts estimate at $350-400 billion annually across emerging markets.

Climate finance expert Gerhard Muda painted a stark picture during one preparation session. Ghana faces mounting climate risks from droughts and extreme rainfall that threaten agricultural productivity. His company, Climate Risk Services, has been working with local banks to integrate climate assessments into lending decisions, particularly for farming operations.

“Banks have a unique role in mobilizing capital and building business resilience while generating new green revenue streams,” Muda explained to participants. The approach isn’t theoretical anymore. Fidelity Bank already incorporates climate risk evaluations when approving agricultural loans.

The webinar series tackled complex transition questions. Energy expert Efua Nyamekye Appiah outlined how shifting from fossil fuels creates opportunities alongside challenges. While clean energy promises job creation and improved public health, traditional energy workers face displacement and some communities may experience higher costs initially.

John Tawiah from KPMG Africa introduced the “triple bottom line” concept, pushing companies beyond profit margins to consider environmental and social impacts. His presentation broke down greenhouse gas emissions into three categories, emphasizing that businesses must map their entire carbon footprint before setting reduction targets.

Today’s main conference features two panel discussions with regional finance leaders. Dr. Abena Nyarkoa Asomaning from Ghana EXIM Bank will moderate conversations about mobilizing private sector capital for climate action. A second panel, led by UN Global Compact’s Mina Agyemang, focuses on connecting climate finance with real economic outcomes.

The timing reflects growing pressure on African financial institutions to lead climate adaptation efforts. Recent extreme weather events across the continent have demonstrated the economic risks of inaction, while international investors increasingly demand environmental credentials from emerging market partners.

Fidelity Bank’s “Orange Goes Green” sustainability month represents more than awareness building. The initiative positions the institution as a bridge between global climate finance and local development needs, recognizing that Ghana’s economic future depends partly on how well its financial sector adapts to climate realities.

The conference will be streamed globally, allowing international observers to track how Ghanaian institutions are approaching one of the decade’s most pressing economic challenges.