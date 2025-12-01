Fidelity Bank Partners Akuna Pod to Equip Creators with Business Skills

Fidelity Bank Ghana has partnered with Akuna Pod to host a Creators’ Economy Masterclass aimed at equipping emerging creatives with financial management, legal protection, and business sustainability skills under the theme “Turning Creativity into Currency.”

The session brought together emerging creatives and entrepreneurs at the Akuna Group headquarters in Labone for practical learning focused on helping creators build sustainable, financially sound businesses. The event featured beneficiaries of the bank’s Orange Inspire initiative alongside members of the Akuna creative community.

Kwame Abrokwa, Senior Sustainable Finance Manager at Fidelity Bank, framed the event as part of a renewed, data driven commitment by the bank to treat creativity as a catalyst for national development. He emphasized that supporting creatives requires more than appreciation, noting it demands strategy, partnership, and consistency.

Abrokwa emphasized that the collaboration with Akuna Group is designed to provide foundational tools needed to build bankable brands. He stated the bank is actively working toward a future where creatives have clear seats at the table, accessing the same opportunities, respect, and financial structures afforded to traditional sectors.

Albert Francis Swanzy, Relationship Manager at Fidelity Bank, guided participants through the nuances of financial management. He shared insights on how creators can structure brands to maximize profits, manage cash flow, and position themselves to be investor ready, shifting mindsets from gig economy workers to business owners.

Legal Practitioner Evelyn Bediakoh Adu addressed Intellectual Property rights, highlighting the importance of protecting creative assets to ensure monetization and long term value creation. Her presentation tackled what organizers described as the often overlooked bedrock of the creative industry.

Mariam Kaleem A Buahin, Chief Operating Officer of Akuna Group, reinforced the necessity of supportive infrastructure. She outlined Akuna’s role in driving capacity building and providing physical and digital infrastructure across Africa, stating that everything the group does aims to ensure everyone who believes they are creative can find a place for themselves.

A Buahin highlighted the Akuna Wallet as a tool for financial inclusion, allowing creators to receive payments globally. She detailed the group’s investment in physical studios across Ghana, Sierra Leone, and Tanzania, emphasizing that creators are entrepreneurs who simply need ecosystems around them to reach the next level.

The masterclass operated on the premise that creativity has intrinsic value that must be unlocked through structure. Expert sessions were tailored to the unique needs of the creator economy, demystifying the business side of art through practical frameworks and actionable strategies.

The Orange Inspire initiative represents Fidelity Bank’s broader commitment to supporting Ghana’s creative sector with knowledge, tools, and advisory services needed to unlock economic value from creative work. The program falls under the bank’s Young Entrepreneurs Initiative (FYEI), which has established dedicated funding to support the Orange Economy.

In August 2025, Fidelity Bank organized the first edition of the Orange Inspire Masterclass and closing ceremony for its Creative Challenge Incubator at ALX E Hub. That event attracted over 470 applications, with 24 participants shortlisted for incubation receiving mentorship in business development, brand positioning, and market readiness over several months.

The August masterclass featured leading voices including poet and author Apiorkor S. Ashong Abbey, video director Nana Kofi Asihene, business coach Patty The Strategist, and Bernard Kafui Sokpe, co founder of Jambo Spaces. Dr. Tahidu Damba, Secretary General of the Ghana Commission for UNESCO (United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization), delivered the keynote address.

At the bank’s Sustainability Conference held in late August, five finalists received portions of 450,000 cedis in funding. Love Ankara emerged as overall winner receiving 150,000 cedis, while The Church of Stories and Stay by Plan each received 100,000 cedis. Abrita Holdings and GRC Concepts received 50,000 cedis each, with the remaining three finalists receiving 25,000 cedis each.

Nana Yaa Afriyie Ofori Koree, Head of Partnerships, Sustainability and Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) at Fidelity Bank, highlighted the strategic importance of the initiative. She stated the fund opens doors to finance, markets, information, and knowledge, helping young creatives shape the future of Ghana’s economy.

The partnership with Akuna Pod extends Orange Inspire’s reach by providing ongoing capacity building opportunities beyond the initial incubator program. By combining financial literacy training, legal education, and business development mentorship, the collaboration aims to create a more formalized, resilient, and bankable creative economy in Ghana.

Participants at the Labone event were challenged to view themselves as essential contributors to the economy rather than peripheral players. Organizers emphasized that creators must shift from viewing themselves as gig workers to recognizing their status as legitimate entrepreneurs deserving of institutional support and financial services access.

The initiative addresses persistent challenges facing Ghana’s creative sector, including limited access to capital, gaps in business management knowledge, and inadequate legal protection for intellectual property. By providing structured training in these areas, Fidelity Bank and Akuna Pod aim to strengthen the commercial viability of creative enterprises.

Ghana’s creative economy has experienced significant growth in recent years, with music, film, fashion, and digital content creation emerging as viable career paths for young entrepreneurs. However, many creatives struggle to translate artistic success into sustainable business models capable of attracting investment and generating consistent revenue.

The masterclass concluded with organizers emphasizing that equipping young entrepreneurs with legal and financial literacy lays groundwork for long term sectoral transformation. The partnership signals growing recognition within Ghana’s financial services industry that the creative economy represents an untapped source of economic value and employment creation.

Akuna Group operates as a pan African creative infrastructure provider, offering studio facilities, digital payment solutions, and capacity building programs across multiple countries. The group’s mission centers on enabling creative professionals to build sustainable careers by providing both physical infrastructure and financial tools necessary for commercial success.

Fidelity Bank has positioned itself as a leading supporter of youth entrepreneurship and sustainable development initiatives in Ghana. Through programs like Orange Inspire, the bank seeks to demonstrate that traditional financial institutions can play catalytic roles in developing emerging economic sectors beyond conventional business categories.