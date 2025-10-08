Fidelity Bank Embraces AI to Drive Efficiency and Cost Savings

Fidelity Bank Ghana has reaffirmed its commitment to responsible innovation and digital transformation in Africa by participating in the maiden Pan-African AI Summit, held under the theme “Unifying Africa Through Artificial Intelligence.”

As a sponsor of the gathering, which brought together business leaders, policymakers, entrepreneurs, and researchers from across the continent and beyond, Fidelity Bank emphasized its position as a forward-looking institution determined to use technology to create real value for its customers and communities. The summit took place September 23 to 24, 2025 at The Palms by Eagles Hotel in Airport City, Accra.

Representing the bank, Chief Support Officer Simon Adu-Gyamfi shared Fidelity’s approach to digital transformation, describing it as a journey focused on people, process, and purpose. “For us, technology is not about fancy tools or big speeches,” he said. “It’s about simple, practical steps that make our work faster and our service better.”

Adu-Gyamfi explained that Fidelity has introduced new digital systems to handle repetitive office work, which has more than doubled productivity in certain departments. He noted that this improvement was achieved without hiring additional staff, allowing employees to concentrate on higher-value tasks that directly benefit customers.

According to him, these innovations have also brought notable cost savings to the bank. The next phase, he said, will focus on integrating digital solutions more deeply into the bank’s operations to strengthen efficiency and customer satisfaction. “We are taking this journey one step at a time, learning, improving, and ensuring that every change we make truly helps our people and our customers,” he added.

It’s a measured approach that stands in contrast to the AI hype sweeping many industries. Rather than rushing to deploy artificial intelligence everywhere, Fidelity appears focused on identifying specific pain points where automation delivers clear returns. That pragmatism could prove valuable as other institutions discover that not every process benefits from AI intervention.

Also speaking at the summit, Fidelity’s Head of Transformation Programmes, Edna Engmann, highlighted the role of innovation labs and teamwork in solving Africa’s real challenges. “We don’t want ideas to end in meetings,” she said. “At Fidelity, when someone suggests a new way of doing things, we walk with them through the process. We test, refine, and make sure it truly works for our customers.”

Engmann noted that the bank is exploring ways to make digital banking more inclusive by improving access for underserved communities and helping people gain the skills they need to benefit from modern financial services. That focus on inclusion matters in a country where millions still lack formal banking relationships and digital literacy remains uneven.

The Pan-African AI Summit, which gathered experts and change-makers from across Africa, was seen as a major step toward aligning innovation with the continent’s development goals. Fidelity Bank’s contribution reflected its broader mission: making technology work for people at every level of society.

As Adu-Gyamfi concluded, “This is not just about technology; it’s about people. Our goal is to use innovation to make banking simpler, more inclusive, and more impactful for the lives we touch every day.”

For Ghanaian customers, the bank’s AI investments should translate into faster service, fewer bureaucratic hassles, and potentially lower costs as efficiency gains get passed along. Whether those benefits materialize will depend on execution, but Fidelity’s emphasis on practical, incremental improvements suggests they understand that technology adoption succeeds or fails based on how well it serves actual human needs.