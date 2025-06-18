Fidelity Bank Champions Ghana’s Horticultural Export Growth

Fidelity Bank Ghana has reinforced its commitment to Ghana’s export development agenda through strategic investments in the horticulture sector.

Managing Director Julian Opuni outlined the bank’s multifaceted approach at the Ghana Horticultural Expo 2025, emphasizing sustainable finance solutions and capacity building as key drivers for sector transformation.

The bank has disbursed GH¢145 million through various initiatives, including its BRIDGE-in Agriculture program with Mastercard and partnership with the Federation of Associations of Ghana Exporters. These investments have directly supported foreign exchange generation while addressing critical sector challenges like traceability and climate compliance.

“Finance alone isn’t enough – we’re building complete ecosystems,” Opuni stated, announcing upcoming exporter masterclasses and highlighting the bank’s non-financial support through trade guarantees and digital platforms. The approach recognizes horticulture’s potential to create jobs, ensure food security, and diversify Ghana’s export base beyond traditional commodities.

Fidelity Bank’s sector strategy aligns with national priorities, combining financial solutions with infrastructure advocacy and policy support to position Ghana competitively in global horticultural value chains.