Fidelity Bank Celebrates Top Agents and Unveils Bold 2026 Strategy

Fidelity Bank Ghana has concluded its nationwide Agent Engagement and Awards Night with a national ceremony at Amber Garden, Tesano, Accra, bringing together top performing agents and Agent Network team members from across the country to recognize excellence and unveil strategic plans aimed at cementing the bank’s dominance in Ghana’s inclusive banking sector.

The annual event serves as a key milestone in Fidelity Bank’s agency banking calendar, providing a platform to acknowledge agents who demonstrated exceptional commitment and performance over the past twelve months. The gathering also recognized Agent Network Officers (ANOs), whose work in onboarding, managing, and supporting agents has been instrumental in sustaining Fidelity Bank’s position as the leading agency banking provider in Ghana.

Godfred Attafuah, acting Divisional Director for Retail Banking, described the agent network as the bank’s most vital partner in community engagement rather than merely a distribution channel. Attafuah stated that the agents represent the lifeblood of Fidelity’s financial inclusion strategy, serving as the face of the bank in communities where traditional branches cannot reach. He emphasized that agent diligence over the past twelve months has not only upheld the bank’s market leadership position but has actively transformed lives by bringing formal financial services to Ghana’s informal sector.

Awards were presented across several competitive categories. George Ventures from the Eastern Territory emerged as the Overall Best Agent at the national level, receiving a Dell laptop and cash prize. Brilin Top Enterprise, also from the Eastern Territory, was named First Runner Up and awarded a Samsung double door refrigerator plus cash, while Amandze Ba Ventures from the Western Territory was adjudged Second Runner Up, receiving a 55 inch TCL Smart TV alongside a cash prize.

The bank also honored its Agent Network Officers, described as unsung heroes responsible for onboarding, training, and managing the agent network. ANOs received prizes ranging from televisions to air conditioners and refrigerators for their exceptional roles in advancing the bank’s financial inclusion targets. Nene K. Aggudey Sowu Dawudibi from the BA Territory, William Ohene Kena from the BA Territory, and James Aganda Adocta from Northern Territory were adjudged the overall best, First Runner Up, and Second Runner Up respectively in the ANO category.

Dr. David Okyere, Head of Agency Banking at Fidelity Bank, highlighted operational strides made over the year, noting that several initiatives had been rolled out to improve agent experience and strengthen market presence. Key enhancements introduced include mobile app withdrawals, increased withdrawal limits, and a free withdrawal campaign. These initiatives were designed deliberately to make agents more competitive, more efficient, and better positioned to serve customers, according to Okyere.

Looking ahead, Fidelity Bank has unveiled a comprehensive strategic plan to enhance its service delivery framework. The bank plans to implement several key advancements designed to maximize agent engagement and drive significant improvements in operational efficiency. By prioritizing a more robust support structure and refined digital workflows, the bank aims to empower its partners while simultaneously modernizing service delivery. These strategic investments are expected to solidify the bank’s market position, fostering a more agile ecosystem that benefits both the institution and its wider network.

Okyere indicated that these initiatives reflect the bank’s long term view of agency banking as a growth engine. He stated that Fidelity is building an ecosystem where agents can operate sustainably, scale their businesses, and deliver better experiences to customers. The executive emphasized that when agents grow, entire communities experience growth as well.

The National Agent Engagement and Awards Night reaffirmed Fidelity Bank’s commitment to partnership led growth and its belief that financial inclusion is best achieved by empowering people closest to customers. The event represents the culmination of a year during which the bank also conducted extensive agent certification programs.

Earlier in 2025, Fidelity Bank hosted the 2025 edition of its Agent Certification and Engagement Programme across the country. The initiative, conducted from late June to early August, brought together nearly 900 agents from all six operational territories. The programme aimed to certify and equip selected agents with necessary skills and knowledge to enhance service delivery quality, efficiency, and compliance.

The certification programme was structured in two parts: a certification workshop for Bronze tier agents and engagement sessions for Top Tier agents, reinforcing their roles as crucial touchpoints for financial services in both urban and remote communities. Agents underwent rigorous training in several key areas, including Operational Risk, Compliance, Physical Security, and Agency Quality Assurance.

The 2025 certification programme covered all Fidelity Bank territories, including Greater Accra, Ashanti, Bono, Western, Eastern, and Northern regions, with sessions hosted in key cities such as Accra, Kumasi, Sunyani, Takoradi, Koforidua, Tamale, and Wa. A total of 892 agents benefited from the certification and engagement sessions, underscoring Fidelity Bank’s position as Ghana’s leading agent banking provider with a network of over 8,000 agents nationwide.

Fidelity Bank pioneered agency banking in Ghana, launching its Agency Banking model in 2013 with 24 agents in Accra alongside the Smart Account product. By 2014, the bank had officially launched the Fidelity Smart Account, a revolutionary product with minimal Know Your Customer (KYC) requirements allowing accounts to be opened in just five minutes. This initiative made Fidelity Bank the first in Ghana to introduce an Agency Banking network and a low KYC Account following approval from the Bank of Ghana.

Agency banking represents a system that allows people to conduct banking transactions at various locations near them, such as pharmacies, shops, or mobile money agent outlets. The model proved particularly impactful in rural areas where access to traditional banking was nearly impossible. Collaborations with organizations such as Ghana Post and Melcom saw the establishment of Fidelity Agent Points across the country.

At the onset, skepticism surrounded the feasibility of Agency Banking and adoption of Smart Account. Questions arose about whether people would trust agents with their money, whether a real gap existed for the unbanked to access basic financial services, and whether a low KYC account would open frontiers for the unbanked and underbanked to access financial services through agents. Over the subsequent decade, Fidelity Bank’s model provided answers by successfully expanding financial access.

The bank’s pioneering efforts in financial inclusion have been recognized by numerous awarding bodies since 2013. Notable accolades include First Runner Up in Product Innovation at the Ghana Banking Awards, Best Bank in Agency Banking by the Business Finance Innovation Awards, and the Excellence in Agency Banking Award in 2022 by the Instinct Business Awards. The digital financial literacy Interactive Voice Response (IVR) platform was awarded Product Launch of the Year at the 11th edition of Marketing World Awards.

Fidelity Bank’s agent network, now exceeding 8,000, represents the largest bank led agent network in Ghana. The bank has enrolled over 1.5 million customers on various Financial Inclusion products. This achievement represents a decade long journey that has transformed the financial landscape in Ghana, demonstrating that with appropriate strategy and commitment, banking can be made accessible across the entire country.

Financial inclusion remains a critical challenge in Ghana despite progress. According to the National Financial Inclusion and Development Strategy for 2018 to 2023, 58 percent of adults in Ghana had access to formal financial services in 2015. The banking sector contributed 36 percent of that total, with a two percentage point rise in access since 2010. Mobile money and Nonbank Financial Institutions (NBFIs) accounted for seven percentage point rise, while regulated insurance companies, microfinance institutions (MFIs), and others accounted for eight percentage point increase.

However, access to financial services differs significantly across regions, with five of Ghana’s poorest regions, Northern, Upper West, Brong Ahafo, Volta, and Upper East, experiencing the most exclusion. This geographic disparity underscores the importance of agency banking models that can reach underserved areas where traditional branch banking remains economically unviable for financial institutions.

Research demonstrates that financial inclusion positively impacts economic development in Ghana. A recent study examining the period from 1980 to 2021 found that financial inclusion has a positive and statistically significant relationship with the Human Development Index (HDI), a measure of income equality, at the one percent level. Specifically, as access to the formal financial sector increases by one percent, household income in Ghana rises by 0.4395, holding all other factors constant.

Financial inclusion particularly benefits women’s economic empowerment. Research using national representative data of female household heads in Ghana found that women who have a financial account are more likely to be employed and tend to have higher income. The results are mainly driven by ownership of formal accounts in commercial banks, while the impact of informal account ownership is not statistically significant. These findings call for higher promotion of formal banking, particularly among women in rural and poorer areas where financial inclusion remains lower.

Agency banking addresses the funding gap particularly acute for small firms with fewer than nine employees, women owned firms, and informal businesses. This financial gap threatens the performance of microenterprises in most African countries. In Ghana, researchers have observed that the growth of microenterprises has been truncated due to limited access to financial services, with prevailing financial service providers inadequately serving these businesses.

The World Bank’s Global Findex Database 2025, released in October 2025, provides the most comprehensive database on digital and financial inclusion globally. The database represents the only global source of comparable demand side data, allowing cross country analysis of how adults access and use mobile phones, the internet, and financial accounts. Data for the Global Findex 2025 were collected from nationally representative surveys of about 145,000 adults in 141 economies.

The latest Global Findex edition reveals how mobile technology is equipping more adults around the world to own and use financial accounts to save formally, access credit, make and receive digital payments, and pursue opportunities. This technological dimension aligns with Fidelity Bank’s strategy of enhancing digital capabilities within its agent network through initiatives like mobile app withdrawals and refined digital workflows.

Fidelity Bank’s commitment to continuous innovation extends beyond agent support to product development. The bank has introduced Smart Loan, a digital micro loan requiring no collateral or documentation, as testament to ongoing efforts to simplify banking. Plans also include exploring micro insurance options, further ensuring that every Ghanaian, regardless of economic status, has access to comprehensive financial services.

Moving forward, the bank has indicated efforts will maintain regular engagement with agents, addressing their needs and providing necessary support to facilitate their work and enhance their earnings. Several initiatives are in the pipeline to empower agents, enabling them to better serve customers and increase revenue generation capabilities.

Attafuah reinforced during the awards ceremony that the bank’s commitment is to ensure the partnership remains profitable, sustainable, and empowering for every agent. As Fidelity Bank moves forward with its 2026 strategic roadmap, the emphasis on partnership led growth and empowerment of frontline financial service providers positions the institution to maintain its leadership in Ghana’s evolving financial inclusion landscape.

The agency banking model pioneered by Fidelity Bank has demonstrated that financial inclusion can be achieved at scale by working through community based partners who understand local contexts and can build trust with populations traditionally excluded from formal financial services. As other banks and financial institutions expand their own agent networks, Fidelity’s decade of experience and continuous investment in agent support and development provides a template for sustainable financial inclusion strategies.

The bank’s approach of combining recognition through awards, continuous training and certification, strategic technology investments, and a clear roadmap for future development creates a comprehensive ecosystem designed to ensure agent success while expanding financial access to underserved populations. This model aligns with global best practices in financial inclusion while adapting to Ghana’s specific context and challenges.