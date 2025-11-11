FIC Chief Defends Freezing Accounts of Hajia4Reall Associate

Kwadwo Twum-Boafo, head of the Financial Intelligence Centre (FIC), has defended his agency’s decision to freeze bank accounts belonging to an associate of Hajia4Reall, describing the action as part of a lawful money laundering investigation.

Twum-Boafo explained that the FIC was alerted to the individual’s lavish lifestyle and unusual financial activity, which included hosting an extravagant event at Independence Square in Accra. The agency determined these spending patterns warranted scrutiny given the person’s known income sources.

“Lifestyle attracts attention. When someone spends far beyond their reasonable income, it’s a red flag,” Twum-Boafo stated during an appearance on Hot Issues on TV3, monitored by MyNewsGh. His comments provide rare public insight into how Ghana’s financial intelligence agency identifies potential money laundering cases.

The FIC chief revealed that his agency, working in coordination with the Bank of Ghana, invited the individual and their lawyers to explain the sources of their funds. This consultation represents standard procedure when investigators identify financial activity that appears inconsistent with legitimate earnings.

“You can’t assume that because somebody owns a business, the money is clean. We had to find out where the funds were coming from,” Twum-Boafo added. His statement underscores that business ownership alone does not shield individuals from money laundering investigations when spending patterns raise concerns.

The FIC boss emphasized that his institution operates based on intelligence gathering and legal authority rather than speculation or assumptions. He rejected suggestions that privacy concerns should prevent investigation of suspicious financial activity, arguing that money launderers forfeit reasonable expectations of privacy through their illegal conduct.

“If you’re money laundering, you’re not asking for privacy,” Twum-Boafo stated, defending the agency’s authority to examine financial records when evidence suggests potential criminal activity. The comment addresses criticism that financial investigations intrude on personal privacy rights.

Twum-Boafo highlighted that the FIC employs advanced technology and maintains partnerships with international law enforcement agencies including the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and British intelligence services to track suspicious transactions. These collaborations enable the agency to follow money trails that cross national borders.

The FIC chief explained that his agency has adopted a proactive approach designed to ensure swift intervention before illicit funds can be moved beyond the reach of investigators. This strategy reflects recognition that delays in freezing accounts allow criminals to transfer assets to jurisdictions where recovery becomes difficult or impossible.

“We’ve had to up our game with cryptocurrency and other sophisticated schemes,” Twum-Boafo said, acknowledging that evolving financial technologies present new challenges for money laundering detection. His statement suggests the FIC is investing in capabilities to monitor digital currency transactions alongside traditional banking activity.

The case involving Hajia4Reall’s associate represents part of broader scrutiny surrounding the social media personality, who was convicted in the United States on fraud-related charges. Investigators in multiple jurisdictions have examined financial networks connected to her activities, leading to various enforcement actions.

Twum-Boafo’s public defense of the account freeze comes amid ongoing debates about the balance between financial privacy and law enforcement authority. Critics sometimes argue that freezing accounts causes hardship for individuals who may ultimately be cleared of wrongdoing, while supporters maintain that swift action is necessary to prevent asset dissipation.

The FIC operates under Ghana’s Anti-Money Laundering Act, which grants the agency authority to investigate suspicious financial activity and coordinate with other regulatory bodies. The center serves as Ghana’s financial intelligence unit, responsible for receiving, analyzing, and disseminating information related to suspected money laundering and terrorist financing.

Under Ghanaian law, individuals whose accounts are frozen have the right to challenge such actions through legal channels. They can present evidence demonstrating legitimate sources for their funds and contest the basis for the FIC’s suspicions. Courts ultimately determine whether account freezes should remain in place or be lifted.

Twum-Boafo’s emphasis on working with the Bank of Ghana reflects the collaborative approach required for effective financial crime enforcement. The central bank regulates financial institutions and can compel them to provide transaction records and implement account restrictions when the FIC identifies potential money laundering.

The FIC chief’s comments about spending far beyond reasonable income highlight a key indicator that financial investigators monitor. Large expenditures inconsistent with known earnings often suggest either unreported income, gifts from undisclosed sources, or proceeds from criminal activity. Hosting major events at high-profile venues like Independence Square would represent exactly the type of conspicuous spending that attracts regulatory attention.

Ghana has faced international pressure to strengthen its anti-money laundering framework and demonstrate effective enforcement against financial crimes. The Financial Action Task Force (FATF), an international body that sets standards for combating money laundering, monitors countries’ compliance with recommended practices. Visible investigations and account freezes help demonstrate that Ghana is actively addressing financial crime.