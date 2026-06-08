Feyenoord’s New Chiefs Sack Van Persie After Internal Review

Feyenoord sacked Robin van Persie on Sunday after its new leadership team completed an internal review, ending a tenure of 16 months that delivered Champions League qualification.

The 42-year-old won 30 and lost 19 of his 50 matches across all competitions, but technical director Devy Rigaux and general manager Robert Eenhoorn, only two weeks into their posts, concluded that a steady fall in results made a change necessary before next season. His contract had been due to run until 2027.

Feyenoord finished second in the Eredivisie, 19 points behind runaway champions PSV Eindhoven. The club has not won the Eredivisie title since recently-departed Liverpool boss Arne Slot led them to it in 2023.

Rigaux acknowledged Van Persie’s work but was direct about the conclusion: “He deserves credit for guiding the team through a challenging season and ultimately securing second place.”

A public feud with former club captain Quinten Timber clouded the campaign from January onwards. Van Persie stripped Timber of the armband before the season and later dropped him from the starting lineup, prompting Timber to call the manager’s handling of the situation a “puppet show” in a post-match television interview. Timber eventually left for Olympique Marseille for €4.5 million. Raheem Sterling, signed from Chelsea in January, managed just one assist across eight appearances.

The club also failed to reach the Champions League group stage, falling in the third qualifying round in August 2025 and dropping into the Europa League, where their form also declined.

Van Persie, who still had a year on his contract, took over from Brian Priske in February 2025 after arriving nine months after walking out on Heerenveen, his first management job. He had spent several years at Feyenoord before that, initially as assistant to Dick Advocaat and later running the youth academy.

As a player, the Rotterdam-born forward made 122 appearances across two spells at the club, scoring 46 goals. He spent eight years at Arsenal from 2004 and won the Football Association Cup before joining Manchester United in 2012, where he lifted the league title in his first season.

The club confirmed it will name a replacement in the coming weeks.