Festive Demand Boosts Ride Hailing Fares But Traffic Limits Earnings

The festive season traditionally presents high demand for ride hailing services in Ghana, with platforms such as Bolt and Uber seeing surges in commuters seeking faster alternatives to crowded trotros and congested streets, though heavy traffic significantly limits driver earnings despite increased fares.

According to drivers operating across Accra and Kumasi, while there are more ride requests during December, widespread congestion makes completing multiple trips challenging. Longer travel times reduce the number of fares a driver can collect, meaning the potential for substantial seasonal windfall is often tempered by slow moving roads and increased fuel consumption that cuts into net earnings.

Bolt Ghana reported a 6.8 percent increase in airport trips between November 20 and December 4, with ride demand expected to rise further as major concerts, weddings and year end events roll out across the capital. Caroline Wanjihia, Regional Director for Rides at Bolt Africa and International Markets, stated that airport pickups and drop offs are spiking as people arrive for everything from festivals to family reunions.

Urban hubs such as Accra and Kumasi experience the greatest impact during the festive period. Major intersections and popular routes become clogged with vehicles, and the combination of increased festive shoppers, delivery services and regular commuter traffic turns even short trips into lengthy journeys that frustrate both drivers and passengers.

Drivers report spending significant portions of the day stuck in congestion, which not only reduces total trips but also increases fuel consumption. Heavy traffic congestion has gripped areas including Tudu in central Accra, leaving commuters frustrated as increased shopping activity ahead of festive celebrations combines with street vendors occupying major roads.

The rise in demand pushes prices up through surge pricing during peak demand periods, with fares often doubling or tripling normal rates during evening rush hours or when weather conditions affect availability. Yet passengers are not guaranteed faster commutes despite paying premium fares to avoid trotro queues, creating a delicate balance where drivers see nominal financial gains but increased effort and citywide congestion limit overall profitability.

Greater Accra Regional Minister Linda Akweley Ocloo announced comprehensive measures to manage vehicular movement during the 2025 festive season, directing police commands and the Motor Traffic and Transport Department to intensify patrols and enforce traffic regulations more strictly. She noted Christmas and New Year celebrations typically generate heavy congestion requiring heightened coordination among security agencies.

Many passengers find elevated ride hailing costs prohibitive despite faster travel times. Traffic congestion can still slow riders down even when paying premium fares, meaning faster travel comes at considerable expense without guaranteed time savings. Some commuters have adopted hybrid strategies, taking trotros for longer stretches and hopping on motorcycle taxis for the last mile to balance affordability against convenience.

The Ghana Online Drivers Union indicated in May that ride hailing fares remain unchanged despite reductions in public transport costs, as the union representing platform drivers was not consulted in fare negotiations and remains unrecognized by the Ghana Private Road Transport Union. Francis Tengey, President of the Ghana Online Drivers Union, stated customers cannot enjoy fare reductions applied to conventional transport operators.

Some drivers attempt to optimize earnings by targeting less congested areas or focusing on peak hours, but even these strategies have limits when the city’s transport infrastructure is overwhelmed. According to drivers, while demand is high, the combination of traffic jams, long waits for passengers and higher operating costs often means the festive season’s boom is smaller than it might appear on paper.

For passengers, the situation mirrors that of drivers. Many commuters must choose between waiting in long public transport queues or paying more for ride hailing services that may still be slowed by traffic. Public transport stations overflow with passengers competing for limited space at bus and trotro stops across the capital, with many commuters reporting waiting nearly two hours for vehicles at major terminals during peak evening periods.

Shopping malls including Accra Mall, Junction Mall and West Hills become extremely congested during December, turning quick errands into prolonged trips. Routes that normally take ten minutes suddenly require an hour, making it nearly impossible to arrive at events on time unless passengers adopt strategic planning and early departure times.

The most popular airport routes this festive season include Kotoka to East Legon, Airport to Osu, and Spintex to Kotoka. Bolt’s Comfort category, which features luggage friendly cars, continues to be among the most requested services as returnees and tourists arrive for Detty December festivities throughout Accra.

As the holiday season peaks, drivers and passengers alike navigate this challenging environment where demand driven opportunities are tempered by everyday challenges of city mobility. The seasonal transport landscape in Ghana illustrates a complex dynamic where higher demand does not automatically translate to smoother or more profitable operations for ride hailing drivers operating in congested urban centers.