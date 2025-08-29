Fenerbahçe Terminates Jose Mourinho Contract After Brief Tenure

Turkish football club Fenerbahçe has announced the departure of manager Jose Mourinho after just one season in charge.

The Istanbul-based club confirmed the split through a social media statement, thanking the Portuguese coach for his contributions during his brief stint with the team. Mourinho had joined Fenerbahçe for the 2024-2025 season following his previous coaching roles.

“We have parted ways with Jose Mourinho, who will be the coach of our Professional Football A Team from the 2024-2025 season,” the club stated. “We would like to thank him for his efforts for our team so far and wish him success in his future career.”

The announcement marks another short-lived chapter in Mourinho’s recent coaching career. The former Manchester United, Chelsea, and Real Madrid manager had arrived in Turkey with expectations of bringing European success to one of the country’s biggest clubs.

Fenerbahçe provided no specific reasons for the separation, maintaining a diplomatic tone in their farewell message. The timing suggests the club’s hierarchy grew dissatisfied with results or direction under the experienced manager.

The departure continues a pattern for Mourinho, who has faced similar early exits at several recent appointments. His reputation as a serial winner has been tested by increasingly brief tenures at top clubs across Europe.

Turkish media had reported growing tensions between the coach and club management in recent weeks. Fenerbahçe will now begin searching for a replacement to guide them through the remainder of the season and beyond.

The split leaves Mourinho available for immediate appointment elsewhere as clubs across Europe consider their coaching options.