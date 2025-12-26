Female Officer Recounts Undercover Role in Nalerigu Arrest

A newly promoted female police officer has detailed a challenging undercover operation in Nalerigu where she posed as a club patron to help arrest a suspect, offering rare insight into the tactical flexibility required during complex investigations.

The officer, who was the only woman on the investigative team, said the operation needed flexibility and personal sacrifice after usual methods didn’t work. Speaking publicly about the December 24 ceremony where she received her promotion, the officer described how standard policing approaches failed to yield results during the Nalerigu assignment.

“I’ll talk about one of the arrests, which we went to Nalerigu. It was really difficult, but then we tried our best,” the officer stated in remarks that have since gained attention on social media. She explained that her unique position as the sole female officer on the team positioned her to take on a role her male colleagues could not perform.

“As the only lady, I did my best to act like a club girl, just to ensure the suspect was arrested. That was what I did,” she said, describing the operational necessity that led to her undercover work. The officer did not provide additional details about the nature of the suspect’s alleged crimes or the specific circumstances that required the unconventional approach.

The promotions were announced on Wednesday, December 24, 2025, as part of the Police Administration’s ongoing efforts to reward professionalism, dedication and sacrifice in the line of duty. Inspector General of Police (IGP) Christian Tetteh Yohuno approved the advancement of 13 senior officers during a formal decoration ceremony at the National Police Headquarters in Cantonments, Accra.

The promoted officer was the only woman among the 13 personnel recognized. She expressed gratitude for the honor while framing her advancement in spiritual terms rather than personal accomplishment.

“I’m really honored, because there are a lot of women, but then God decided I should be chosen, and I’ve been chosen, so I just thank Him, and we pray that He gives us that strength for us to continue working,” she said at the ceremony.

Addressing officers at the ceremony, the IGP said the decision to elevate the affected personnel was based on their perseverance, resilience, and exceptional commitment in the discharge of their duties, noting that such qualities were critical to effective policing and public trust.

Yohuno emphasized that the promotions were intended to reinforce discipline and integrity throughout the Ghana Police Service, assuring personnel that professional excellence would continue to be recognized under his leadership. He urged officers to maintain the highest standards of conduct while serving the nation.

The ceremony was attended by senior police officials and administrators who commended the promoted officers. Yohuno, who was appointed IGP in March 2025 by President John Dramani Mahama, brings four decades of law enforcement experience to his role and has publicly committed to modernizing and transforming the police service.

The female officer’s account of the Nalerigu operation highlights the adaptive nature of police work and the sometimes unconventional methods required to complete investigations successfully. Her willingness to step outside traditional operational parameters earned recognition from the police administration as part of the broader pattern of distinguished service that led to her promotion.