Female-Headed Households Bear Brunt of Ghana’s Deepening Food Crisis

Across Ghana’s households, the struggle to secure enough food has intensified significantly, and women are absorbing the heaviest impact. New data from the Ghana Statistical Service reveals a troubling gender gap in food insecurity that underscores how hunger affects different Ghanaian families unequally.

The most recent figures paint a stark picture. Female-headed households experienced food insecurity at a rate that increased from 40.4 percent in the first quarter of 2024 to 44 percent by the last quarter, while male-headed households saw rates rise from 32.4 percent to 37.1 percent over the same period. This seven percentage point difference translates into concrete reality, meaning women-led homes are substantially more vulnerable to hunger than those headed by men.

The broader context reveals a national emergency in slow motion. The number of Ghanaians facing food insecurity rose from 12.4 million in the first quarter to 13.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2024, representing a 7.3 percent increase. That’s nearly one million additional people struggling to find or afford enough food within a single year.

The challenge becomes particularly acute when considering who bears responsibility for feeding families. Women make up a substantial share of Ghana’s smallholder farmers, petty traders, and food vendors, yet they remain disproportionately affected when food prices rise or harvests fail. Many women face structural barriers that compound their vulnerability. Limited access to land, farm inputs, and financial credit leave women, particularly widows and single mothers in rural areas, dependent on small farms or informal trading for survival. When inflation spikes or drought strikes, their options narrow dramatically.

The connection between hunger and childhood malnutrition reveals the full human cost. The proportion of households with underweight children under five increased from 38 percent to 44.9 percent, indicating that inadequate food access directly damages children’s health and development. Undernourished children perform poorly in school and face lifelong consequences that ripple through their productivity and wellbeing.

Regional patterns expose crisis zones within the crisis. The Volta Region recorded the highest incidence of food insecurity at 52 percent in the fourth quarter of 2024, while Greater Accra, despite having the lowest rate, saw food insecurity rise sharply from 20.2 percent to 29 percent. The jump in urban food insecurity demonstrates that Ghana’s food crisis extends beyond rural communities to affect city households as well.

The intersection of hunger and poverty creates a particularly entrenched problem. The number of Ghanaians who are both food insecure and multidimensionally poor increased by 400,000, rising from 3.7 million to 4.1 million. These individuals face multiple overlapping deprivations simultaneously, lacking not just adequate food but also access to income, health services, education, and decent living standards.

Ghana’s import dependence amplifies vulnerability to external shocks. Ghana spent approximately GH₵38.95 billion on imported food in 2024, with grains, vegetables, oils, cereals, meat, sugar products, and fish collectively making up over half of all food imports. This reliance means that international price fluctuations and currency movements directly affect what ordinary Ghanaians pay at market, creating cycles of vulnerability that hit the poorest hardest.

Agricultural challenges compound the problem. Despite initiatives like the Planting for Food and Jobs programme launched in 2017, farmers continue struggling with limited fertilizer access, erratic rainfall patterns, and post-harvest losses. Climate change is intensifying these pressures, making agricultural productivity increasingly uncertain.

Development experts and analysts point toward integrated solutions. They advocate for targeted interventions to improve women’s access to land and affordable credit, expand irrigation and storage facilities, and create meaningful market opportunities for women in agriculture. There’s growing recognition that gender-sensitive agricultural policies are essential, with women recognised as key partners in achieving national food security.

The Ghana Statistical Service has emphasised that the situation is not inevitable. The service called for coordinated, data-driven policy interventions that enhance food availability, improve access to nutritious diets, and promote sustainable production systems. Strengthening support for smallholder farmers, promoting climate-resilient agriculture, bridging regional and gender gaps, and fostering partnerships between government, development organisations, and communities are identified as critical steps forward.

The challenge for Ghana is twofold, producing more food whilst ensuring that every household, particularly those led by women, has fair and reliable access to it. Without urgent action, the widening gaps between rich and poor, and between male and female-headed households, will continue deepening a hunger crisis that affects an entire generation.