Fella Makafui Describes Challenge Learning Yoruba for Netflix Role

Ghanaian actress Fella Makafui has shared details about the demanding preparation required for her role in the Netflix film ANIKULAPO: A Ghoul Awakens, revealing that mastering the Yoruba language from scratch proved to be her toughest acting challenge yet.

The actress disclosed that director Kunle Afolayan informed her she would need to speak fluent Yoruba for the role, a requirement that initially left her nervous. She plays the character Abena in the film, which was released on Netflix on January 30, 2026, and is available in over 191 countries.

“My heart skipped for a second because I have never even said ‘the’ in Yoruba before,” Fella said in a recent social media post. “But I told him, ‘Yes sir, I can do it.'”

The actress explained that she worked intensively with a language coach to prepare for the role. Her training regimen included waking at dawn to request voice notes from her instructor, which she listened to repeatedly throughout the day regardless of her location.

“I woke up at dawn, asking my coach for voice notes, listening to them everywhere I went. It was the hardest role I’ve ever taken on, but it was exactly the challenge I wanted,” she stated.

Fella credited the film’s director and cast members with creating a supportive environment on set that helped her overcome the linguistic and performance challenges. She described the production atmosphere as welcoming and encouraging.

“They made me feel completely at home. I didn’t even want to leave after shooting,” she added.

The actress revealed that landing the role began with a phone call from Juliet Asante, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Ghana’s National Film Authority (NFA). Asante, who also serves as a film producer, brokered the collaboration between Ghanaian talent and the Nigerian production.

“She said, ‘I’m pushing for Ghana to be part of ANIKULAPO, and I believe you can absolutely kill this role,'” Fella recounted. “At first, I honestly thought I was dreaming.”

For Fella, working with Kunle Afolayan represented the fulfillment of a longstanding professional aspiration. She admitted attempting to contact the acclaimed Nigerian filmmaker years earlier through social media without success.

“I even sent him a direct message years ago, which he obviously didn’t see,” she said with humor.

When Fella spoke directly with Afolayan about the role, he immediately clarified the linguistic demands. The director’s straightforward statement about speaking Yoruba came as a significant challenge for the actress, who had no prior exposure to the language.

“Yes sir, I can do it,” she replied to Afolayan. “We got a coach, and I started lessons. The language was hard, but I wanted this challenge.”

ANIKULAPO: A Ghoul Awakens continues the story introduced in the original Anikulapo film released by Netflix in 2022. The franchise tells the tale of Saro, a cloth weaver mysteriously brought back to life after death, triggering events driven by love, ambition and supernatural power.

The new film expands the narrative world, taking the story beyond familiar settings while deepening its exploration of power, loyalty and survival. The production features returning cast members including Sola Sobowale, Bimbo Ademoye, Aisha Lawal and Eyiyemi Afolayan.

New additions to the cast include former Big Brother Naija housemate Okusaga Adeoluwa, known as Saga, comedian Bukunmi Adeaga Ilori known as KieKie, Antar Laniyan, Saidi Balogun and Teniola Aladese. Fella represents the first Ghanaian actress to join the franchise as a main character.

Afolayan announced in June 2024 that portions of the second season would be filmed in Ghana, aligning with the NFA’s Shoot in Ghana initiative. The director made the announcement at the Nigeria International Film and Television Summit (NIFS) held in Cannes, France.

Juliet Asante attended the summit where the collaboration was finalized. She described the partnership as an important development for reviving and enhancing film cooperation between Ghana and Nigeria, Africa’s two largest English speaking film industries.

“This is an important development. The shooting of parts of ‘Anikulapo’ in Ghana is a good opportunity to revive and enhance the film relationship between Ghana and Nigeria,” Asante said at the time. “Both countries stand to gain greatly from collaborating deeply and exploring each other’s markets and strengths.”

The NFA announced Fella’s casting in October 2024, sharing behind the scenes photos from the production. The authority emphasized that the collaboration aimed to position Ghana as a viable shooting destination while opening doors for Ghanaian talent on the global stage.

“We are pleased to announce that beautiful and hardworking Fella Makafui will be introduced as a main character entering this groundbreaking Nigerian ‘African’ masterpiece,” the NFA stated. The authority thanked Afolayan for working with Ghana on the Shoot in Ghana agenda.

The NFA praised Fella’s dedication to the craft, particularly her commitment to learning Yoruba from scratch for authenticity. The story delves into pre colonial times, requiring actors to master period appropriate language and cultural elements.

“The story delves into pre colonial time and Fella learnt to speak the Yoruba language from scratch. What dedication to the craft,” the NFA’s announcement read.

Afolayan released the official trailer for ANIKULAPO: A Ghoul Awakens in mid January 2026, revealing the film’s title for the first time. The director shared the trailer on Instagram with a caption highlighting the narrative themes.

“Once power is awakened, it demands a price. From Oyo to foreign lands, love is tested, loyalties are shaken,” Afolayan wrote. “This season, survival is the real crown, and everything you think you know will be questioned.”

The original Anikulapo film became one of Netflix’s most successful African productions, earning critical acclaim for its exploration of traditional African themes, folklore and cultural elements rooted in Yoruba mythology. The franchise has positioned Nigerian and Ghanaian cinema as significant forces in global streaming content.

Fella thanked Juliet Asante for recommending her to Afolayan and expressed gratitude for the faith placed in her abilities. The actress described the opportunity as an honor and suggested it represents only the beginning of her international career trajectory.

“This is just the beginning,” Fella stated. “It is truly an honor to be part of this masterpiece.”

The actress’s social media posts about the production attracted congratulatory messages from fans and industry colleagues. Many praised her willingness to take on the linguistic challenge and her dedication to delivering an authentic performance.

Afolayan’s commitment to training extends beyond his productions. His film school, KAP Academy, has trained more than 10,000 students in Nigeria and across the African continent, contributing to the development of emerging filmmaking talent.

The collaboration between Ghanaian and Nigerian film industries reflects broader trends in African entertainment. Cross border productions allow actors, directors and technical crews to work across national boundaries, strengthening regional creative economies and cultural exchange.

Ghana’s Ministry of Tourism, Ghana Tourism Authority and Ghana Museums and Monuments Board supported the production logistics. These agencies worked with the NFA to facilitate filming locations, permits and cultural consultation for the historically set narrative.

The Shoot in Ghana initiative aims to attract international productions to the country, generating employment for local crews and showcasing Ghanaian locations to global audiences. The programme positions Ghana alongside established African film hubs including Nigeria, South Africa and Kenya.

For Fella, the role represents a significant career milestone following her work in Ghanaian television and film. The actress has appeared in multiple local productions but describes ANIKULAPO: A Ghoul Awakens as her most challenging and prestigious project to date.

Netflix’s African slate for 2026 features multiple high profile productions including the return of Anikulapo, Ghana’s neo noir film TWO, South African thrillers and reality programming. The streaming platform continues expanding its African content library to serve growing subscriber bases across the continent.

The success of African content on global streaming platforms has created new opportunities for actors, directors and production companies. Films and series rooted in African stories, languages and cultural contexts now reach international audiences previously inaccessible to African creators.

ANIKULAPO: A Ghoul Awakens premiered on Netflix on January 30, 2026, making it available to subscribers worldwide. Early viewer responses have highlighted the production quality, performances and cultural authenticity of the historical drama.