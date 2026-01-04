Feed Prices Pushing Farmers Out of Business — CEO of Boris B’s Farms Speaks Out

Story By: Nii Okpoti Odamtten/Muhammed Faisal Mustapha

In the heart of Ghana’s agribusiness sector, one name consistently stands out, Mr. Boris Baidoo, the forward-thinking Chief Executive Officer of Boris B’s Farms and Veterinary Supplies Ghana Ltd.

His deep-rooted passion for the poultry industry, combined with a pragmatic understanding of market dynamics, has positioned him as one of the most influential voices advocating for reform and innovation in the agricultural value chain.

Speaking in an interview, Mr. Baidoo reflected on the evolving challenges confronting Ghana’s poultry industry and the urgent steps required to secure its future sustainability.

His insights reveal a sector that, while filled with immense potential, is currently burdened by structural and economic pressures demanding immediate national attention.

“We are not short of talent or passion what we lack is consistent policy direction.”

Mr. Baidoo begins by acknowledging the remarkable dedication of Ghanaian poultry farmers, but he is quick to highlight the policy inconsistencies that have long impeded growth.

“We are not short of talent or passion in this sector. What we lack is consistent policy direction and a well-coordinated framework that empowers local producers rather than making them perpetual victims of import dependence,” he stressed.

According to him, the influx of cheap frozen poultry products from abroad continues to cripple local farmers. Despite years of advocacy, the absence of an effective import management system and affordable feed production continues to undermine the competitiveness of the domestic industry.

“Every time imported chicken floods our markets, local farmers lose the motivation to expand. It’s not about competition, it’s about fairness. If we can’t produce feed competitively or access credit at reasonable rates, how do we compete on the same stage?” he asked pointedly.

Mr. Baidoo identified feed cost as the single most pressing issue strangling the sector.

“About 70 percent of the cost of poultry production is feed-related. Once maize and soy prices go up, everything collapses. Until we fix our input supply system and support local production, the poultry industry will remain at the mercy of global commodity prices,” he explained.

He called for a renewed partnership between government, private investors, and research institutions to develop affordable and sustainable local feed alternatives.

“We need to think beyond traditional feed ingredients. There are opportunities in by-products and locally available protein sources that can significantly reduce costs if well-researched and supported,” he added.

For Mr. Baidoo, the solution lies in innovation, collaboration, and deliberate investment. He emphasized the importance of technology adoption, capacity-building for farmers, and long-term financing models.

“The future of poultry is not in subsidies, it is in innovation. We must invest in hatchery technology, modern feeding systems, and efficient veterinary services. Our farmers must be trained, not just assisted,” he asserted.

He also called for a unified national poultry policy backed by data-driven decision-making.

“We need to move from talk to action. The government, academia, and the private sector must speak with one voice and implement a roadmap that ensures food security and industry survival,” he urged.

Ending the conversation on a note of optimism, Mr. Baidoo reaffirmed his belief in the resilience of Ghana’s poultry farmers.

“This is not the time to give up. It is the time to rise stronger, smarter, and more united. The poultry industry is not just about chicken, it is about livelihoods, nutrition, and national development,” he concluded passionately.

Mr. Boris Baidoo’s perspective underscores the urgency for Ghana to protect and rejuvenate its poultry sector. His message is clear without strategic action, local production will continue to struggle under the weight of global competition. But with vision, coordination, and innovation, Ghana’s poultry industry can reclaim its rightful place as a pillar of national food security and economic empowerment.