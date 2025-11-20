Feed Ghana Programme Must Drive Transformation Says WACCI Director

Professor Eric Yirenkyi Danquah, Founding Director of the West Africa Centre for Crop Improvement (WACCI), has stressed that the government’s Feed Ghana Programme (FGP) must deliver transformational change and not merely incremental improvements to the agricultural sector.

Delivering the keynote address at the Food, Agriculture, Technology and Sustainability Conference at Ho Technical University (HTU), Prof. Danquah said the FGP, designed as a flagship intervention to modernise agriculture, must serve as a catalyst for bold, science-led, innovation-driven reform.

“FGP is a good start, but Ghana needs transformation, not another improvement plan. Our greatest opportunity is to build a science-led, innovative, market-ready agricultural economy,” he stated.

Prof. Danquah warned that the success of the programme is critical for the country’s future. He explained that a successful FGP would mean Ghana feeding itself, farmers producing for markets rather than survival, youth entering agribusiness profitably, climate-resilient data-driven agriculture taking root, and Ghana becoming a net exporter instead of an importer.

“If this fails, we’re doomed for life,” he said, underscoring the high stakes involved in the agricultural reform effort.

He argued that achieving transformation requires doing things differently, including stronger investment in science, innovation and modern breeding, strengthened seed systems and breeder seed pipelines, improved agricultural financing, reliable irrigation and water management systems, and use of data and digital tools for decision-making.

Prof. Danquah lamented Ghana’s slow agricultural growth, rising food imports exceeding US$2.5 billion, low yields, post-harvest losses, weak irrigation and inadequate financing. He called for visionary investment in science, technology and innovation, insisting that the prosperity of nations is written in their budgets for research.

“We need to reset Ghana. Past plans failed because of weak execution. With weak execution, what do you expect?” he questioned.

The WACCI director criticised the country’s dependence on imported vegetable seeds from Europe and the Middle East, saying Ghana must develop its own capacity. He went further to argue that policymakers who fail to invest in science and technology should face the law because their inaction contributes to preventable suffering.

Prof. Ibok N. Oduro, a professor of Post-Harvest Technology at KNUST (Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology), described Ghana’s food system as a story of both progress and paradox. While acknowledging notable achievements, she said long-standing challenges in food security, poverty, climate change and access to modern farming systems persist.

“We cannot continue as usual. We must innovate not only in laboratories, but in policies, practices and mindsets,” she added.

Food and Agriculture Minister Eric Opoku said the insights shared at the conference align with the objectives of the FGP, which seeks to ensure food sufficiency and provide sustainable raw materials for agro-industrial development. He assured that the government is ready to mobilise all necessary resources, stating that Ghana has the brainpower but is not making maximum use of it.

Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah, Minister for Lands and Natural Resources and Caretaker Minister of Environment, Science and Technology, said agricultural transformation cannot occur in isolation. It requires a coordinated ecosystem linking research, industry, students, entrepreneurs and policymakers, he explained, adding that research findings must translate into commercially viable technologies that benefit farmers and households.

Dr. Marindame Kombate of the Ghana Circular Economy Centre stressed that circularity should be central, not peripheral, to Ghana’s agricultural systems. He urged stakeholders to design a future where waste becomes value, innovation becomes opportunity, and Ghana leads Africa’s circular transition.

Prof. Ben Q. Honyenuga, Vice-Chancellor of HTU, said the conference aligns with the university’s vision to be a hub of practical, sustainability-focused education. He highlighted the university’s breakthrough research reducing the baobab plant’s gestation period from 20 to 30 years to two and a half years.

Volta Regional Minister James Gunu assured the Vice-Chancellor of the RCC (Regional Coordinating Council) readiness to collaborate with the university.