Federline Alleges Spears’ Drug Use Led to Marriage End

Kevin Federline has made explosive allegations in his upcoming memoir that claim Britney Spears used cocaine while breastfeeding their infant sons, an incident he asserts marked the definitive end of their marriage. The 47-year-old former dancer details the allegations in his tell-all book You Thought You Knew, set for release on October 21, with excerpts now circulating through major entertainment media outlets.

According to Federline’s account, the pivotal incident occurred in 2006 at a release party for his album Playing with Fire. He claims he walked into his dressing room to discover Spears and an unnamed actress engaged in drug use at a table, while both wore elaborate wigs. Spears wore an electric blue wig, he recalls in the memoir, describing the scene as surreal.

What troubled Federline most, he writes, was not the alleged drug use itself but its timing. Spears was actively breastfeeding their two sons at the time, with Sean Preston just 13 months old and Jayden merely one month old. Federline says he confronted her directly, pleading, “Please don’t go home and breastfeed the kids like this. Call your mom or someone. We need to get formula. You can’t do this.”

According to his account, Spears responded by throwing a drink in his face before storming away. Federline characterizes this confrontation as the decisive moment that shattered their relationship permanently. He subsequently contacted his lawyer to demand that she cease breastfeeding, and days later received word that Spears had filed for divorce, catching him completely by surprise whilst he was in Canada promoting his album.

Spears has categorically rejected Federline’s portrayal of events. Through her representative, she stated that Federline “and others are profiting off her” especially following the conclusion of child support payments. A personal message from Spears on social media accused her ex-husband of gaslighting and described his memoir as containing “white lies.” She expressed particular concern about her relationship with her teenage sons and the emotional toll this public conflict inflicts on her wellbeing.

The couple, married in 2004, finalized their divorce in 2007. Federline ultimately obtained primary custody of their sons. Spears later lived under a conservatorship managed by her father from 2008 until 2021, when the legal arrangement was terminated following intense public advocacy through the Free Britney movement.

The memoir excerpts have revived longstanding public tensions between the former spouses. Spears documented her own perspective on their marriage breakdown in her 2023 autobiography The Woman in Me, in which she characterized aspects of the conservatorship and her personal struggles during that period.