The Federal Reserve cut interest rates by a quarter percentage point on December 10, with financial analysts predicting two additional cuts next year despite cautious central bank messaging.

The Fed lowered its benchmark rate to a range of 3.5 percent to 3.75 percent while delivering hawkish language intended to temper market expectations for rapid follow up action. Financial advisory firm deVere Group interprets the move as confirmation that US monetary policy has entered an incomplete easing phase that will continue through 2026.

Nigel Green, CEO of deVere Group, characterizes the decision as a controlled step in a longer adjustment process rather than a concluding move. According to Green, the Fed’s restrictive policy is transitioning to a slower recalibration despite deliberately cautious public statements.

The rate setting committee remains internally divided over timing and approach. Some policymakers argue additional cuts are necessary to prevent deeper labour market deterioration as job growth has weakened throughout 2025. Others warn that inflation could persist above target levels, particularly with tariffs introduced by President Donald Trump raising prices across economic sectors.

Green suggests this internal disagreement explains why aggressive rate cuts remain unlikely while prolonged holds carry economic risk. He notes that current policy remains restrictive in real terms and could tighten conditions by default if maintained into 2026 while hiring continues cooling without inflation reaccelerating.

Labour market dynamics form a central pillar of the two cut forecast. Employment weakness typically develops gradually before appearing in headline figures, and momentum rarely reverses quickly once firms reduce hiring and job turnover. The Fed’s decision reflects forward looking risk management rather than response to immediate crisis.

Tariff related inflation pressures raise prices without generating demand driven momentum, limiting the effectiveness of higher interest rates as a countermeasure. Monetary policy cannot reverse tariff effects but could compound growth drag if maintained too tightly, creating asymmetry that increases likelihood of adjustments once inflation stabilizes.

Leadership transition at the Fed adds another dimension to policy outlook. The decision precedes announcement of a new chair following President Trump’s confirmation that nomination will occur early next year. Jerome Powell’s term concludes in May, creating a sensitive institutional handover period.

Incoming leadership typically favours continuity over abrupt shifts, making measured changes spread over time more probable than prolonged pauses. This pattern allows credibility to transfer across administrations while validating market expectations through concrete action.

Interest sensitive sectors continue facing pressure while credit availability remains constrained for smaller businesses. Market pricing alone cannot resolve these limitations without policy follow through. Two cuts across 2026 would maintain disciplined policy while reducing risk of uneven tightening effects.

Financial conditions argue for continued easing as the Fed manages transition between restrictive and neutral stances. The quarter point reduction represents validation of trajectory rather than policy conclusion, with additional adjustments expected as conditions evolve.

DeVere Group operates as one of the world’s largest independent financial advisory organizations, providing analysis and forecasting for institutional and individual clients across global markets.