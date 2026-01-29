Federal Reserve Holds Rates Amid Economic Slowdown Warnings

The Federal Reserve kept interest rates unchanged Wednesday despite mounting evidence of economic fragility, drawing sharp criticism from financial analysts who warn the central bank may be repeating past mistakes by waiting too long to respond to deteriorating conditions.

The Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) maintained its target range at 3.50 percent to 3.75 percent, extending a pause that began after three consecutive cuts in late 2025. The decision comes as consumer confidence plummeted to 84.5 in January, marking the lowest level since May 2014 and falling below pandemic era depths.

Employment data paint an increasingly troubling picture. Employers added only 50,000 jobs in December, capping the weakest year for hiring outside a recession since 2003. The economy created just 584,000 positions throughout 2025, compared with 2 million in 2024. Healthcare and social services sectors accounted for the bulk of gains, while manufacturing shed workers for nine consecutive months.

Nigel Green, chief executive of deVere Group, a financial advisory firm, characterized the Fed’s decision as a policy error that risks unnecessarily tightening financial conditions. A modest rate reduction would have represented prudent risk management without abandoning inflation discipline, he argued.

The labor market presents clearer warning signals than headline unemployment figures suggest, according to Green. The 4.4 percent unemployment rate masks a sharp deceleration in hiring momentum. Monthly payroll growth averaged 49,000 throughout 2025, barely sufficient to absorb population expansion and far below levels needed to prevent eventual deterioration.

Consumer sentiment data released Tuesday showed the expectations index fell to 65.1, well below 80, the threshold historically associated with approaching recessions. Households expressed heightened anxiety about employment prospects, inflation persistence and trade policy uncertainty. The Conference Board noted confidence collapsed across all demographic groups, income brackets and political affiliations.

Inflation metrics provide policymakers room to act, Green contended. Headline consumer price index inflation stood at 2.7 percent in December, while core Personal Consumption Expenditures inflation hovered near 3 percent. Both measures continue trending downward, though remaining above the Fed’s 2 percent target.

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell emphasized the central bank’s patient approach following the decision. He noted the federal funds rate already sits near neutral levels, where policy neither stimulates nor restricts economic activity. Most Fed officials estimate neutral between 2.5 and 3 percent in real terms.

Market participants have dramatically reduced rate cut expectations. The Chicago Mercantile Exchange FedWatch tool indicates just 5 percent probability of a quarter point reduction at the next meeting in March. Traders anticipate no more than two cuts throughout 2026, with the first potentially arriving in June.

Financial conditions automatically tighten when rates remain fixed as inflation declines, Green observed. Real interest rates rise passively without active policy adjustments. This dynamic effectively delivers monetary restriction through inertia rather than deliberate action.

The balance of risks has shifted toward employment concerns, Green maintained. Central banks can respond rapidly when inflation accelerates but require far more time repairing labor market damage. Frozen hiring patterns can metastasize into widespread layoffs, triggering cascading effects throughout the economy.

Long term unemployment continued climbing. Nearly 1.9 million Americans remained jobless for 27 weeks or longer in December, representing 26 percent of all unemployed workers. This figure increased by nearly 400,000 throughout 2025, suggesting deteriorating conditions for those seeking work.

Political pressure has intensified around Fed independence. President Donald Trump criticized Powell’s interest rate policies throughout 2025 and appears likely to replace him when his term expires May 15. Trump nominated Stephen Miran to the Federal Reserve Board in 2025. Miran advocates 1.5 percentage points of cuts in 2026, far exceeding the consensus forecast.

The Justice Department initiated an investigation of Powell in January related to Federal Reserve building renovations, which Powell characterized as politically motivated pressure. He issued a statement defending central bank independence and vowing to continue basing policy decisions solely on economic evidence.

Several regional Fed presidents offered differing perspectives on appropriate policy direction. Federal Reserve Vice Chair Michelle Bowman suggested openness to additional cuts if labor market weakness persists. Others emphasized inflation concerns as justification for maintaining current rates.

Economic growth data present a paradox. The Atlanta Federal Reserve’s GDPNow indicator suggested fourth quarter 2025 growth reached 5.4 percent, well above expectations. Strong gross domestic product performance typically supports currency values and would argue against rate reductions.

However, the disconnect between robust output growth and anemic job creation reflects what economists describe as a jobless expansion. Productivity gains and artificial intelligence adoption allow companies to increase production without proportional employment increases.

Green warned that historical patterns show central banks frequently delay action until economic deterioration becomes undeniable. Waiting for unambiguous weakness forces deeper, more disruptive cuts during recessions rather than gradual adjustments during expansions.

Forward looking monetary policy requires anticipating economic trajectory rather than reacting to current conditions, he emphasized. Policy changes take 12 to 18 months producing full effects. Decisions made today address circumstances a year ahead.

The Fed’s Summary of Economic Projections released in December suggested one additional quarter point cut in 2026, moving rates to approximately 3.25 to 3.50 percent by year end. Private sector forecasters remain divided. Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley project two cuts following June and September meetings, while Barclays expects no action until December.