Federal Judge Upholds Trump Administration H-1B Visa Fee Increase

A federal judge ruled Tuesday that the Trump administration can move ahead with a $100,000 fee on new H-1B visa applications, dealing a setback to United States (US) technology companies that rely on hiring skilled foreign workers. US District Judge Beryl Howell wrote in a 56 page opinion that the president has broad statutory authority to address a problem he perceives to be a matter of economic and national security.

The ruling rejected arguments by the US Chamber of Commerce that the steep fee violated federal immigration law and would force companies, hospitals and other employers to cut jobs and services. Howell stated that the parties’ vigorous debate over the ultimate wisdom of this political judgment is not within the province of the courts. She added that so long as the actions dictated by the policy decision fit within the confines of the law, the proclamation must be upheld.

The judge found Trump acted within broad statutory powers to regulate immigration, citing examples of companies that laid off thousands of Americans while simultaneously petitioning for H-1B visas. Howell noted that the proclamation was issued under an express statutory grant of authority to the president.

Daryl Joseffer, executive vice president and chief counsel of the Chamber of Commerce, expressed disappointment that the $100,000 fee makes H-1B visas cost prohibitive for businesses, especially small and medium sized businesses. He said the organization is considering further legal options to ensure the program can operate as Congress intended, enabling American businesses to access global talent needed to grow their operations.

The $100,000 application fee announced in September gave companies just 36 hours notice before it went into effect, triggering chaos and confusion over how it would work and who would be hit. Before the change, the fee ranged between $2,000 and $5,000, depending on the size of the employer.

The H-1B program allows US employers to hire foreign workers with training in specialty fields. The program offers 65,000 visas annually, with another 20,000 visas for workers with advanced degrees, approved for three to six years. Technology companies in particular rely heavily on workers who receive these visas.

Tech entrepreneurs, including Trump’s former ally Elon Musk, have warned against targeting H-1B visas, saying the United States does not have enough homegrown talent to fill important tech sector job vacancies. The lawsuit was brought by the Chamber of Commerce and the Association of American Universities, which represents 69 US based research universities.

At least two additional lawsuits against the $100,000 H-1B visa application fee remain ongoing. The Chamber retains the option to appeal the ruling.