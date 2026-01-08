Federal Government Resolves Super Eagles Bonus Crisis Before Algeria Clash

The federal government has confirmed that match bonuses for the Super Eagles at the ongoing 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) have cleared all necessary regulatory stages and payments will begin reflecting in players’ accounts starting Thursday or Friday. Minister of State for Finance Doris Uzoka-Anite disclosed the development in a statement on Thursday after days of mounting tension within the national team camp.

The announcement follows Wednesday’s threat by Super Eagles players and coaching staff to boycott training and refuse to travel to Marrakech for their quarter-final showdown against Algeria unless the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) settled outstanding bonuses. Nigeria faces Algeria on Saturday in Marrakesh, approximately five hours from their current base in Fez, with the team scheduled to travel on Thursday.

Uzoka-Anite explained that payment delays stemmed from the conversion process to move funds into foreign currency, which she noted was the players’ preference. She stated that the Federal Government, working with the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), had successfully streamlined the foreign exchange processing to reward players without further delay.

The minister confirmed that all group stage bonuses were fully released and cleared through necessary regulatory stages, while final transfers to domiciliary accounts were currently underway. She emphasized that a fast track conversion process had been implemented to move funds into foreign currency, honoring the players’ preferences.

Players and officials reportedly remained unpaid for bonuses from all four matches at the tournament, including victories against Tanzania, Tunisia, Uganda and Mozambique. Nigeria topped Group C with a perfect record before crushing Mozambique 4-0 in the Round of 16.

Earlier, National Sports Commission (NSC) Chairman Shehu Dikko said all financial entitlements of Super Eagles players and officials had been resolved, revealing that President Bola Tinubu approved the entire AFCON 2025 budget on November 14, 2025. Dikko explained that approving money was one thing while processing it was another, but assured players the funds had been approved and were being released.

The NSC chairman disclosed that meetings were held with the NFF, team captain, co-captain and senior players to agree on tournament bonuses, with everyone clear on entitlements up to the final. Dikko confirmed that only daily allowances were requested in cash and those payments had already been settled.

Uzoka-Anite pledged that going forward, the process would be fully streamlined to ensure faster and more predictable disbursements aligned with international best practice. She expressed confidence that the renewed administrative efficiency would boost morale as the team continues its AFCON campaign, concluding with a rallying message about bringing the trophy home.

This marks the second time in recent months that the Super Eagles have threatened action over unpaid entitlements, following a similar incident in November when the team boycotted training ahead of their 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier against Gabon. Nigeria subsequently lost to DR Congo, ending the country’s hopes of qualifying for the 2026 World Cup.

The Super Eagles have been the tournament’s highest scoring side with 12 goals from four matches as they pursue Nigeria’s fourth continental title.