Federal Government Opens Bond Subscriptions With 15.4% Returns

The Debt Management Office (DMO) has launched subscriptions for the January 2026 Federal Government of Nigeria (FGN) Savings Bonds, offering retail and institutional investors annual returns of up to 15.396%. The latest issuance continues the government’s push to deepen the domestic debt market while providing citizens with secure investment alternatives.

The subscription window opened on January 12 and closes on January 16, with settlement scheduled for January 21. Investors can choose between two tenors, each backed by the full faith and credit of the Federal Government.

The two year bond, maturing on January 21, 2028, carries an interest rate of 14.396% per annum. The three year option, with a maturity date of January 21, 2029, offers the higher rate of 15.396% per annum. Both instruments are structured to appeal primarily to retail savers, though institutional investors remain eligible to participate.

Each bond unit is priced at 1,000 naira. The minimum subscription stands at 5,000 naira, with additional purchases allowed in multiples of 1,000 naira, up to a maximum of 50 million naira per investor. This pricing structure ensures accessibility for small savers while accommodating larger institutional allocations.

Bondholders will receive quarterly coupon payments on April 21, July 21, October 21, and January 21 of each year until maturity. The bonds are listed on the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX), providing investors with the option to sell in the secondary market if they need liquidity before maturity. Interest income qualifies for tax exemption for eligible investors, including pension funds and trustees operating under the Trustee Investment Act.

The January offer reflects Nigeria’s persistently high interest rate environment, which has characterized the fixed income market throughout 2025. Throughout last year, DMO offerings recorded yields largely in the mid to high teens, with some issuances approaching 18% per annum. Market analysts attribute this pattern to sustained investor demand for instruments that can hedge against inflation, particularly amid tight monetary policy conditions.

When compared with the previous month’s issuance, the January rates show a notable increase. In December 2025, the two year FGN Savings Bond was priced at 13.565%, while the three year bond offered 14.565% per annum. The upward adjustment suggests continued pressure in the fixed income space and reinforces the government’s need to offer competitive returns to attract domestic capital.

For Nigerian savers grappling with inflation and currency volatility, government backed bonds present a relatively safe haven. Traditional savings accounts often deliver negative real returns after accounting for inflation, making these bonds an attractive alternative for those seeking capital preservation and predictable income streams.

The DMO issues FGN Savings Bonds monthly under the authority of the Debt Management Office (Establishment) Act 2003 and the Local Loans (Registered Stock and Securities) Act. These bonds form part of the Federal Government’s broader domestic borrowing strategy, aimed at reducing reliance on external debt while mobilizing local savings for development financing.

The combination of sovereign backing, quarterly income, secondary market access, tax advantages, and double digit yields positions the January 2026 offer as particularly compelling in the current economic climate. Retail investors seeking stability and institutional players looking for low risk allocations may find these instruments well suited to their portfolio needs.

As Nigeria navigates economic headwinds including high inflation and fiscal pressures, the government’s ability to continue attracting domestic investment through competitive bond yields remains crucial. The success of this and subsequent issuances will provide insight into investor confidence in the nation’s economic trajectory and debt servicing capacity.

Prospective investors can subscribe through authorized dealers and financial institutions participating in the FGN Savings Bond program. The DMO typically announces results and allotment details shortly after the subscription window closes.