Federal Government Introduces Contractor Blacklist Policy for Poor Performance

President Bola Tinubu has authorized a contractor debarment policy allowing the federal government to blacklist companies that deliver substandard work or abandon public projects both within Nigeria and internationally. Bureau of Public Procurement (BPP) Director General Adebowale Adedokun announced the measure during an exclusive interview in Abuja on Monday, December 29, 2025.

The policy empowers authorities to sanction contractors who collect government funds but fail to complete assigned work or deliver inferior quality results. Adedokun explained that the system operates as both punishment for poor performers and reward for those demonstrating competence. Companies proven to have executed quality projects will continue receiving government support and contract opportunities.

“Debarment policy means if a contractor does a bad job, if a contractor fails to deliver quality work, that contractor can be blacklisted,” Adedokun stated. He emphasized that recommendations for blacklisting would extend beyond Nigerian borders, potentially affecting companies’ ability to secure government contracts internationally.

The BPP chief cited visible infrastructure improvements as evidence of rising construction standards. He referenced ongoing highway projects connecting Lagos to Calabar, Abuja to Kaduna to Kano, and the Mararaba to Keffi corridor as examples of quality execution. Adedokun attributed these improvements partly to stricter oversight requiring contractors to submit detailed equipment specifications for bureau approval before procurement.

Beyond the punitive measures, Adedokun announced intensified enforcement of local content policies aligned with President Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda. The bureau plans to introduce community based procurement initiatives specifically targeting women, youth, and vulnerable populations. A Nigerian First policy will prioritize domestic contractors and manufacturers for federal projects.

“We are now going to enforce the Nigerian First policy as directed by Mr. President,” Adedokun said. The initiative includes women affirmative procurement programs designed to allocate certain projects to previously marginalized groups, creating economic opportunities through government spending.

The procurement reforms have already generated substantial financial returns. Adedokun disclosed that BPP saved the Federal Government approximately 1.1 trillion naira between January and December 2025 through improved benchmarking, tighter reviews, reduced contract inflation, and increased competition driven by better documentation and transparency. This represents the largest savings in the bureau’s history, exceeding cumulative amounts recorded between 2007 and 2024.

A dedicated Price Intelligence Unit established under Adedokun’s leadership benchmarks project costs against market realities to prevent overpricing. The director general provided an example where a hospital initially proposed at 10 billion naira was reduced to 9 billion naira through benchmarking, freeing the saved billion for alternative projects. Similarly, government agencies initially allocated funds for ten vehicles have purchased fifteen through realized savings.

In June 2025 alone, the upgraded National Open Contracting Portal (NOCOPO) delivered savings exceeding 173 billion naira, alongside foreign currency savings of approximately 155 million dollars and 1.7 million euros. The digital platform has evolved from a transparency tool into what analysts describe as a procurement watchdog, placing contract information directly in citizens’ hands.

President Tinubu appointed Adedokun as BPP Director General in November 2024. The technocrat previously served as Director of Research, Training, and Strategic Planning within the bureau, bringing over two decades of domestic and international public procurement experience to the leadership position. His appointment marked a strategic shift toward professionalizing Nigeria’s contracting ecosystem.

The reforms include revised operational thresholds reflecting current economic realities, a National Procurement Certification Programme that trained over 4,000 officers in 2025, and restored control over procurement officer mobility to reduce external pressure. A comprehensive upgrade of the Contractors, Consultants, and Service Providers database now delivers credible performance histories and sanctions records.

Adedokun expressed confidence that sustained reforms would curb corruption, improve public service delivery, and contribute to poverty reduction. He described procurement as a powerful lever for economic transformation when properly administered. The Nigeria First Policy mandates that federal agencies must justify any foreign procurement decisions or face potential sanctions for noncompliance.

The initiative aligns with broader efforts to strengthen local manufacturing capacity and reduce Nigeria’s dependence on imported goods and services. Collaborations with agencies including the National Automotive Design and Development Council (NADDC) and National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI) aim to direct government procurement demand toward locally developed solutions.

Critics within the contracting sector have reportedly expressed discomfort with certain reforms, particularly technical requirements demanding financial documentation before final contract approvals. However, procurement experts who spoke to journalists described the changes as necessary corrections to a previously porous system that facilitated inflated costs and financial leakages.

Adedokun concluded his remarks by emphasizing that effective procurement processes remain critical to national development goals. He advocated putting Nigerian interests first as the pathway to achieving sustainable economic growth benefiting all citizens.