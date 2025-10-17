Federal Agents Arrest Illinois Police Officer in Visa Dispute

Federal immigration agents have taken a suburban Chicago police officer into custody over allegations he overstayed his visa for ten years. Radule Bojovic, an officer with the Hanover Park Police Department, was detained during a recent enforcement operation, according to the Department of Homeland Security (DHS).

The Hanover Park Police Department stated they hired Bojovic in January 2025 after he presented valid work authorization and passed all required checks. “All information we received indicated he is legally authorized to work,” a police deputy chief said.

However, DHS officials allege Bojovic remained in the U.S. on an expired tourist visa since 2015. The agency criticized the situation, questioning how someone they classify as being in the country illegally could become a police officer.

The police department has placed Bojovic on administrative leave pending the outcome of the case. They cite a federal memorandum that authorized him to carry a firearm while on duty. He is currently being held at a detention center in Indiana.