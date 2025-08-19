FEDCO Sets Gold Standard with Early Commercial Paper Redemption

Federated Commodities PLC (FEDCO), a major player in Ghana’s cocoa sector, has successfully redeemed its entire Commercial Paper issuance ahead of schedule.

The company paid investors a total of GHC 78.36 million, covering both the principal of GHS 72.5 million raised and accrued interest. This move fulfills FEDCO’s commitment to its investors well before the August 17, 2025, final due date.

Managing Director Maria Adamu-Zibo hailed the capital raise as a “strategic leap” for FEDCO. She emphasized the company’s dedication to honoring its promises.

“We are an organisation that lives up to our word,” Adamu-Zibo stated, explaining the decision to complete payments early. This transaction represents the first full redemption of a commercial paper listed on the Ghana Fixed Income Market (GFIM) since the market’s launch by the Ghana Stock Exchange in 2024.

The successful issuance and early repayment are seen as a significant boost for Ghana’s developing capital markets. FEDCO’s experience demonstrates the viability of the Commercial Paper Market as a transparent platform for businesses seeking short-term financing.

Market observers expect this milestone to encourage more Ghanaian corporates to explore similar funding avenues on the GFIM.

Several key institutions facilitated the landmark transaction. First Atlantic Bank Ghana acted as the lead arranger, with First Atlantic Brokers serving as the broker.

Advisory and assurance roles were handled by Deloitte Ghana, G.A. Sarpong & Co, and Glico General. GCB Bank PLC provided custody services, while the Central Securities Depository managed the settlement. Beacon Ratings provided the necessary credit rating.

This early redemption underscores FEDCO’s financial strength and operational discipline within Ghana’s vital cocoa industry.

It sends a strong signal about the company’s reliability to both business partners and the financial community under the current Mahama administration.