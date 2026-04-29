Fed Holds Rates Again as Oil and Iran War Limit Its Room to Act

The United States Federal Reserve held its benchmark interest rate unchanged on Wednesday, April 29, 2026, marking a third consecutive pause as surging energy prices tied to the Iran conflict and persistently above-target inflation left policymakers with little room to move in either direction.

The Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) kept the federal funds rate in a range of 3.50 percent to 3.75 percent, a decision that markets had priced in with near certainty ahead of the announcement. The hold extends a period of inaction that began after the Fed’s last rate cut in December 2025.

The decision also marks what is expected to be the final FOMC meeting chaired by Jerome Powell, whose term ends next month. Kevin Warsh, a former Fed governor nominated by President Donald Trump to succeed him, appeared before the Senate Banking Committee on April 21 and is expected to be confirmed in time for the June meeting.

Nigel Green, Chief Executive Officer of deVere Group, one of the world’s largest independent financial advisory organisations, said the hold reflects constraint rather than confidence. “This isn’t a confident pause, it’s a constrained one,” he said. “Oil above $110, geopolitical risk building, and inflation still running hot mean policymakers don’t have the freedom markets would like to believe.”

Brent crude has been trading above $110 a barrel in recent weeks, driven by supply risks tied to the conflict involving Iran and fears of disruption through the Strait of Hormuz, which handles roughly 20 percent of global oil flows. Global oil demand remains near record levels, at more than 102 million barrels per day.

US inflation rose to 3.3 percent year-on-year in March 2026, its highest reading since May 2024, complicating any case for near-term rate cuts. Core inflation, which strips out food and energy, came in at 2.6 percent, but the energy-driven headline figure is what is shaping market expectations and Fed deliberations.

“Energy is driving the inflation story again,” Green said. “Central banks can’t drill for oil and they can’t reopen shipping lanes. One of the biggest inputs into inflation is outside their control, and that’s a serious problem.”

At current rate levels, borrowing conditions across the US economy remain firmly restrictive. The policy hold prolongs pressure on businesses and households, with corporate financing conditions significantly tighter than before the Fed’s tightening cycle began.

Markets had entered the meeting still pricing in the possibility of rate cuts later in 2026, but expectations have shifted materially since the start of the year. JP Morgan’s chief US economist now expects the Fed to hold for the remainder of 2026 before considering a modest increase in 2027, though he noted that significant labour market deterioration could alter that path.

“If oil stays above $100, the timeline for rate cuts stretches,” Green said. “If it moves back toward $120, the conversation changes completely. Markets are still pricing in easing, but that assumption is becoming harder to justify.”

Currency markets reflect the uncertainty, with the US dollar remaining supported by yield differentials while equity markets face an uneven outlook as higher input costs and sustained borrowing pressures bear down on corporate earnings.