Fed Governor Vows to Stay Despite Trump’s Resignation Demand

Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook is refusing to resign after former President Donald Trump demanded she step down over mortgage fraud allegations.

Cook called the claims an attempt to bully her out of office and pledged to provide accurate information about her financial history.

The allegations center on property records in Michigan and Georgia, with Trump appointee Bill Pulte alleging Cook falsified mortgage documents years before her Fed appointment. Pulte sent a criminal referral to the Justice Department, though no investigation has been announced.

Cook maintains the questions stem from a routine loan application filed four years ago. She told reporters she takes her financial disclosures seriously as a Fed official but won’t be forced out by social media attacks.

The controversy comes as Trump has intensified his criticism of the Federal Reserve’s interest rate policies. His administration has previously pursued similar mortgage fraud allegations against other political opponents.

With seven governors shaping U.S. monetary policy, the central bank remains a frequent target of political pressure. Cook’s defiance comes just weeks after another governor’s resignation created an opening on the powerful board.