Fearless Fund Offers GH₵100k Prize for Women Entrepreneurs

Fearless Fund, a venture capital firm built by women of color for women of color, has launched its Microfinance Fund in Ghana with a pitch competition offering GHS100,000 in growth capital to one woman entrepreneur operating in the fast moving consumer goods (FMCG) sector.

The pitch competition forms part of the organization’s broader expansion into Africa and reflects its commitment to creating practical, accessible pathways for women entrepreneurs to scale their businesses and build long term wealth, according to a statement issued on Sunday.

The competition targets women led FMCG businesses, including those involved in trading, production, packaging, distribution and retail. These sectors play a critical role in everyday commerce yet remain significantly underfunded despite their economic importance.

Her Majesty Queen Wa Arian Simone, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Founding Partner of Fearless Fund, stated that women across Africa are building resilient, high impact businesses, yet they continue to receive only a fraction of the capital needed to grow.

In addition to the competition, the Fearless Microfinance Fund will provide microfinance loans ranging from GHS10,000 to GHS30,000 to women entrepreneurs in Ghana, offering capital to support business expansion, inventory growth, improved distribution and market access.

The Fund is structured to systematically measure social impact across job creation, geographic reach, digital inclusion and support for first time borrowers. It represents a significant step in advancing Fearless Fund’s mission to close the global wealth gap by improving access to capital for under resourced women entrepreneurs.

According to the statement, the Fearless Microfinance Fund also presents an opportunity for social impact focused investors to participate in inclusive economic growth. Investors can secure a guaranteed 10 percent annual rate of return through the fund, aligning financial performance with measurable social impact.

The organization said the pitch competition represents more than a single funding opportunity. It is part of a broader strategy to spotlight women entrepreneurs who are ready to scale and to support the next generation of African wealth creators.

Ghana represents a critical entry point for Fearless Fund’s expansion into Africa. The organization described the country as having a dynamic entrepreneurial ecosystem characterized by strong small and medium enterprise (SME) activity, digital payment adoption and increasing financial inclusion initiatives.

The pitch competition will take place as part of the official launch activities for the Fearless Microfinance Fund in Ghana. Women entrepreneurs who are ready to scale are encouraged to apply and participate.

Interested participants can explore access to the Fearless Microfinance Fund by visiting the organization’s website.

Fearless Fund was established as the world’s first venture capital firm built by women of color for women of color and positions itself as a global leader in economic inclusion.

The launch marks the organization’s first major initiative on the African continent as it works to expand its mission beyond the United States, where it has previously focused its investment activities.