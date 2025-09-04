FDA Western Region Threatens Legal Action Over Food Vendor Permits

Ghana’s Food and Drugs Authority has intensified enforcement of mandatory Street Food Vendor Permits in the Western Region, threatening prosecution for operators who fail to comply with the 2022 requirement designed to improve public health standards.

The permit, introduced under the Public Health Act 2012, aims to enhance sanitary conditions among roadside and mobile food vendors serving millions of Ghanaians daily. Non-compliance carries penalties including fines and up to three months imprisonment.

Western Regional FDA Director Dr. Matthew Kusi warned traders during a Food Safety Day sensitization program in Sekondi-Takoradi that authorities would not compromise on hygiene enforcement despite widespread dependence on street food.

“Many Ghanaians rely on street food daily, making it critical to enforce strict hygiene standards to protect lives and we will not compromise on this,” Kusi stated during the event organized with the UN Food and Agriculture Organization.

The FDA official condemned the use of unwholesome vegetables in food preparation and urged vendors to maintain clean cooking environments. He expressed particular concern about commercial fufu milling machines, describing them as potential health hazards that could expose consumers to contamination.

Kusi recommended that households invest in personal milling machines rather than relying on shared commercial equipment, citing reduced contamination risks from individual ownership compared to communal facilities.

The authority is collaborating with environmental health officers to monitor compliance and enforce regulations across the region. Metropolitan Environmental Health Officer Daniel Lamptey confirmed that prosecution remains an active deterrent for non-compliant vendors.

“It is safer to obtain the food vendor permit and maintain a healthy environment than to be hauled before court. We have prosecuted offenders before, and we will not hesitate to do so again,” Lamptey warned participants.

The enforcement campaign reflects growing concern about food safety standards in Ghana’s informal food sector, where roadside vendors and mobile operators serve significant portions of the urban population daily meals and snacks.

Some vendors attending the sensitization program described the engagement as educational, with several pledging compliance with permit requirements and hygiene recommendations provided by health officials.

The FDA encouraged public participation in food safety monitoring by reporting unhygienic practices or suspected contamination cases to environmental health officers or directly to the authority for investigation.

Ghana’s street food sector provides affordable nutrition options for millions while supporting livelihoods for thousands of vendors, making safety enforcement particularly significant for both public health and economic considerations.

The permit requirement forms part of broader efforts to formalize aspects of Ghana’s informal economy while protecting consumer health through standardized hygiene practices and regulatory oversight.

Success of the enforcement campaign will depend on balancing public health protection with support for vendors adapting to formal regulatory requirements in an sector traditionally operating with minimal official oversight.