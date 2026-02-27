FDA Shuts Down 16 Accra Eateries in First Hygiene Permit Crackdown

The Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) has shut down 16 food service establishments in Accra in the first major enforcement action under its February 2026 Food Hygiene Permit crackdown, demonstrating that the Authority intends to follow through on warnings it issued at the start of the month.

The closures came after the FDA issued a final notice on February 1, 2026, declaring that all food businesses operating without a valid Food Hygiene Permit would be sealed immediately. The directive applied to a wide range of food-related operations including restaurants, hotels, chop bars, snack bars, food vans, bakeries, event caterers, online food vendors, and canteens in schools, hospitals, and offices. No grace period was offered. Establishments found in breach were ordered to remain closed until they fully regularised their operations and obtained the necessary permit under Section 130(1) of the Public Health Act, 2012 (Act 851).

The 16 establishments shut down in Accra represent the first confirmed wave of enforcement, though the FDA has indicated that inspections are ongoing across multiple regions. Western Regional Head of the FDA, Mr John L. Odai-Tettey, said at a sensitisation workshop in Takoradi on Friday, February 27, 2026, that the Authority had recorded numerous breaches of the Public Health Act, particularly around poor food handling practices, and that repeat offenders or establishments that ignored prior warnings would face progressively harsher sanctions going forward.

The February 1 directive has already rippled through Ghana’s fast-growing food delivery sector. Digital platform Bolt Food issued a reminder to all its merchant partners on February 20 instructing them to obtain valid Food Hygiene Permits or risk being removed from the platform, framing compliance as a shared responsibility across the entire food service ecosystem. The urgency behind that communication reflects the FDA’s stated intention to apply the permit requirement equally to traditional eateries, ghost kitchens operating from residential areas, and formal restaurants alike.

The enforcement drive addresses a structural gap the FDA has identified between Ghana’s food safety legislation and actual practice on the ground. Despite the Public Health Act prohibiting the operation of unregistered food premises since 2012, widespread non-compliance has persisted, particularly in urban informal food markets where chop bars and food vendors operate without inspection or certification.

Establishments seeking to reopen after closure must undergo a full compliance inspection and obtain a valid Food Hygiene Permit before resuming operations. The FDA has directed the public to report non-compliant food establishments to the Authority through its website at fdaghana.gov.gh.