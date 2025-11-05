FDA Orders Immediate Recall of Alcoholic Drink Containing Erectile Dysfunction Drug

The Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) has ordered an immediate recall of Choice Irish Cream Flavoured Drink after laboratory tests confirmed the alcoholic beverage was adulterated with Sildenafil Citrate, a prescription drug used to treat erectile dysfunction. The product, manufactured by 1 Africa Industries Limited, was found to contain the undeclared pharmaceutical substance, posing serious health risks to consumers.

In a public statement released Wednesday, November 5, 2025, the Authority emphasized that Choice Irish Cream Flavoured Drink is registered as a food product and must not contain any drug substance. Acting Chief Executive Officer Prof. Kwabena Frimpong-Manso Opuni signed the warning notice, stating the recall forms part of ongoing commitment to protect public health.

The FDA warned that Sildenafil can interact dangerously with medications such as nitroglycerin, leading to sudden drops in blood pressure that may result in heart attack or stroke. The Authority noted that Sildenafil Citrate is a Phosphodiesterase Type 5 (PDE5) inhibitor not approved for use in food or alcoholic beverages.

Additional health complications from prolonged use without medical supervision may include vision or hearing loss, painful and prolonged erections, and psychological dependence. The FDA stressed these risks become particularly acute when consumers unknowingly ingest the drug through food products, eliminating informed medical oversight.

The Authority advised the public to immediately stop purchasing or consuming the adulterated product. FDA officials are working with 1 Africa Industries Limited to recall the product from the market for safe disposal, while initiating regulatory actions against the manufacturer.

The adulteration contravenes Section 100(4) of the Public Health Act, 2012 (Act 851), which governs food safety and prohibits introduction of drug substances into registered food products. The violation carries potential criminal and administrative penalties under Ghana’s public health legislation.

Consumers, retailers, and distributors have been urged to report anyone offering Choice Irish Cream Flavoured Drink for sale to the nearest FDA office. The Authority emphasized that swift reporting enables immediate action to remove remaining inventory from circulation, protecting unsuspecting consumers.

The recall highlights ongoing challenges with food safety enforcement in Ghana’s rapidly expanding beverage industry. Similar cases involving undeclared pharmaceutical ingredients in food products have occurred internationally, prompting regulatory bodies worldwide to strengthen testing protocols for manufactured food and drink items.

Sildenafil, marketed commercially as Viagra among other brand names, requires prescription because of potential interactions with cardiovascular medications and underlying health conditions. Medical professionals must evaluate patient history before prescribing the drug to prevent adverse reactions, particularly in individuals with heart disease or those taking nitrate medications.

The presence of a prescription medication in an alcoholic beverage raises questions about manufacturing oversight and quality control procedures at 1 Africa Industries Limited. Investigators will examine whether the adulteration resulted from deliberate addition, contamination during production, or failures in ingredient verification processes.

Ghana’s FDA has intensified market surveillance activities in recent years following several high profile cases involving substandard and falsified products. The Authority conducts routine and targeted laboratory testing of food products to detect adulterants, contaminants, and undeclared substances that pose consumer health risks.

Prof. Opuni reaffirmed institutional commitment to ensuring all regulated products, including alcoholic beverages, meet safety standards and quality requirements. He indicated the FDA will continue rigorous enforcement actions against manufacturers who compromise public health through violations of food safety regulations.

The recall underscores importance of regulatory vigilance in protecting consumers from unsafe products entering the market. Public cooperation through reporting suspicious products and compliance with recall notices remains essential for effective food safety systems.