FDA Engages Cereal Producers After Heavy Metal Detection in Products

The Ashanti Regional Office of the Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) has met with producers of cereal mix products following nationwide surveillance that detected unacceptable levels of heavy metals in some brands on the market.

The surveillance exercise, undertaken in collaboration with the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), sampled a wide range of products from both open markets and retail outlets across the country. The assessment covered turmeric, cereal mixes, kohl, bentonite clay and various skin lightening creams, representing some of Ghana’s most commonly consumed foods and cosmetics.

According to the FDA, laboratory analyses showed that some cereal mix products exceeded permissible heavy metal limits, prompting the Authority to initiate an immediate recall of all affected registered food products, including cereal mixes and turmeric. The nationwide study, conducted across all 16 administrative regions and released in September 2025, revealed contamination rates that health officials describe as alarming.

The engagement with producers in Ashanti Region formed part of efforts to share the findings, improve industry understanding of the risks, and discuss practical steps to strengthen safety practices and eliminate heavy metal contamination in production. It also supported the Authority’s broader program to reinforce regulatory compliance, continuous surveillance, and public education on food safety.

Mr. Nathaniel Nana Kwabena Nkrumah, Ashanti Regional Head of the FDA, explained that both branded and unbranded cereal mix products were sampled to determine the extent of contamination. He said UNICEF’s support was part of ongoing post market surveillance aimed at ensuring that food products meet FDA standards and protect public health.

“The findings show that some of the products did not comply because they failed the heavy metal test. This training seeks to engage producers to help them understand the findings and explore ways of minimizing heavy metals in their formulations,” he said during the stakeholder engagement session.

The surveillance results showed that corn based cereal mix locally known as Tom Brown, a popular weaning food for children, showed lead contamination in 4.4 percent of samples, with most affected samples from the Eastern Region. While this percentage appears relatively low compared to other products tested, health experts emphasize that any contamination in children’s food represents a serious public health concern.

Cereal mixes also revealed 29 percent cadmium contamination, particularly affecting the Northeast, Western North, and Oti regions. Cadmium, like lead, poses significant health risks, especially to developing children whose bodies absorb toxic metals more readily than adults.

Nkrumah noted that contamination could originate from several sources, including raw materials, processing methods and the equipment used during production. The training therefore sought to raise awareness among producers and guide them on how to reduce heavy metal levels in their products through better sourcing, improved manufacturing practices, and enhanced quality control measures.

The broader surveillance study revealed extensive contamination across multiple product categories. Kohl recorded a 77.79 percent contamination rate for lead, with the Upper East and Eastern regions recording 100 percent contamination rates. Traditional eyeliners, often imported informally or produced locally using traditional methods, proved to be the most heavily contaminated products tested.

Turmeric samples tested positive for high lead contamination, with about 42 percent showing unsafe levels, especially in the Greater Accra at 84.52 percent, Central at 75 percent, and Bono at 60.5 percent regions. The widespread contamination of this commonly used spice has prompted particular concern among health officials and consumer advocates.

Traditional bentonite clay products, known locally as Ayilor and commonly used for medicinal and cosmetic purposes, demonstrated 24.62 percent lead contamination, according to the national report. However, some positive findings emerged, with certain skin lightening creams and lotions in specific regions showing full compliance with safety standards and no mercury detected.

He reaffirmed the FDA’s commitment to intensifying its crackdown on unregistered products to safeguard public health, stressing that consumer safety remains central to the Authority’s mandate. FDA officials noted that while some branded products are monitored and recalled when necessary, unbranded foods sold in open markets pose the greatest risk because their origins and processing methods cannot be traced.

The Regional Head also revealed that the Authority is introducing new systems to reduce delays in product registration, including premium application services that offer shorter processing times and a 24 hour laboratory service to speed up product testing. These improvements aim to encourage more producers to register their products and comply with regulatory standards.

Health Specialist at UNICEF Ghana, Reverend Doctor Emmanuel Kyerematen Amoah, emphasized the dangers of lead exposure, particularly to children, saying even small amounts can damage developing organs, reduce Intelligence Quotient (IQ), impair learning, and cause kidney and heart diseases. He described the report as a call to decisive action rather than simply an endpoint.

Lead poisoning can cause a range of serious health problems in children. Physical symptoms include anemia, vomiting, abdominal pain, poor growth, seizures, and hearing loss, while cognitive and behavioral issues manifest as developmental delays, reduced attention span and learning difficulties. For pregnant women, lead exposure can result in anemia, low birth weight, preterm birth, miscarriage and stillbirth.

Dr. Emmanuel Agyei, Director General of the FDA, has linked the contamination crisis to illegal mining activities, commonly known as galamsey, and unsustainable agricultural practices. “The heavy metals are causing birth defects and serious health problems. We need to stop galamsey and change our agricultural practices,” he stated during the presentation of the national report findings to stakeholders.

The FDA has been working to address traceability issues in the food supply chain. Officials emphasized that knowing whether foodstuffs originate from galamsey affected areas could help stop contaminated supplies from reaching markets and consumers.

Speaking on the Asaase Breakfast Show in September, Agyei described the findings as very concerning, stressing that in some cases, contamination levels were 50 to 100 times above safe limits. He acknowledged that Ghana has reached a point where caution has been thrown to the wind, allowing toxic substances to enter the food chain.

The contamination crisis reveals significant regulatory gaps in Ghana’s import and domestic production oversight. The challenge is particularly acute in rural areas and informal markets where alternative products may be unavailable or unaffordable, and where regulatory enforcement remains weak.

International standards set maximum lead content in products like sindoor and kohl at 10 parts per million, providing benchmarks for Ghana’s regulatory framework. The FDA and UNICEF are now advocating for comprehensive regulatory reforms including enhanced product standards, stronger enforcement mechanisms, and expanded testing capabilities.

The health implications extend beyond immediate poisoning risks. Lead accumulates in the body over time, and childhood exposure can result in permanent neurological damage that affects educational outcomes, economic productivity and quality of life into adulthood. The World Health Organization (WHO) considers lead exposure among the top environmental health risks globally.

Ghana faces multiple environmental sources of lead exposure among the population, with major contributors including the recycling of used lead acid batteries, industrial activities, and now confirmed food and cosmetic contamination. The situation is compounded by limited public awareness about heavy metal dangers and inadequate screening programs to identify affected individuals.

Consumer protection advocates are calling for immediate public education campaigns to help families identify and avoid contaminated products. UNICEF has been working with healthcare workers to prevent and manage lead poisoning through specialized training programs, while urging routine screening for lead, especially among children and pregnant women.

The contamination crisis also carries economic implications for Ghana’s food security and trade relationships. International buyers increasingly demand certification of heavy metal safety, making contamination issues potential barriers to agricultural exports and economic development under the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

Moving forward, the success of Ghana’s response will depend on sustained political commitment, adequate funding for regulatory agencies, and community engagement to change consumption patterns. The FDA has pledged to strengthen public health protections, eliminate contaminated products from circulation, and work with stakeholders to ensure safer food and cosmetics for Ghanaians.

For cereal producers in Ashanti Region and across the country, the engagement sessions represent both a challenge and an opportunity. Manufacturers must invest in better quality control, source cleaner raw materials, and modernize processing equipment. However, those who successfully meet safety standards can position themselves competitively as consumer awareness about food safety increases.

The training provided by the FDA aims to equip producers with practical knowledge about contamination sources and prevention strategies. This includes guidance on testing raw materials before processing, maintaining clean production environments, using appropriate equipment, and implementing quality assurance protocols throughout the manufacturing process.

Prince Adutwum Opoku, Head of the FDA’s Enforcement Unit, outlined the Authority’s mandate, which includes regulating products, inspecting manufacturing facilities and granting marketing authorization. He emphasized the importance of public education and awareness in ensuring consumer safety, noting that informed consumers can make better choices and demand higher standards from manufacturers.

The recall of affected products represents the first phase of the FDA’s response. Subsequent phases will likely include intensified market surveillance, increased laboratory testing capacity, and stricter enforcement against non compliant producers. The Authority has indicated its determination to protect public health even as it works constructively with industry stakeholders to improve standards.

As Ghana grapples with this food safety crisis, the experience offers lessons for other African nations facing similar challenges. Effective regulation requires adequate resources, technical capacity, political support, and collaboration across government agencies, the private sector, and civil society organizations.

The health of future generations hangs in the balance as authorities work to eliminate toxic metals from products that millions of Ghanaians use every day. For families relying on affordable cereal mixes to feed their children, the contamination findings underscore the urgent need for both regulatory action and industry responsibility in ensuring food safety.