FCT Police Dismiss Viral Uniform Pocket Claims

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command has categorically dismissed viral social media claims alleging that officers were ordered to remove pockets from their uniforms to combat extortion. The denial came as multiple fact-checking organizations confirmed the circulation of false information across digital platforms.

Police Spokesperson Superintendent Josephine Adeh described the allegations as completely unfounded during an official statement released Tuesday. “There has been no such directive from the Office of the Inspector General of Police,” Adeh emphasized, addressing concerns raised by a widely circulated video.

The misinformation campaign appears to have originated from recycled content, with fact-checkers tracing similar false claims back to 2017. Africa Check confirmed that no evidence supported the claim in 2017, and none exists in 2025. The persistence of this narrative highlights ongoing challenges with digital misinformation affecting public perception of law enforcement operations.

Multiple verification organizations, including Dubawa and The FactCheckHub, independently confirmed the falsehood of the claims. Facebook posts suggesting the Federal Government removed pockets from police uniforms to curb bribery were identified as misleading. These posts gained traction across social media platforms before being debunked by professional fact-checkers.

The FCT Command emphasized its commitment to constitutional responsibilities while addressing public concerns about information accuracy. Adeh advised citizens to verify news through official channels before sharing content that could mislead the public or distract security agencies from essential duties.

Law enforcement agencies across Nigeria have increasingly faced challenges from viral misinformation campaigns that undermine public trust and operational effectiveness. The rapid spread of unverified claims through social media platforms requires consistent counter-messaging from official sources to maintain credible communication with communities.

Digital literacy advocates stress the importance of source verification in an era where false narratives can quickly gain widespread circulation. The pocket removal claim demonstrates how outdated hoaxes can resurface years later, requiring renewed fact-checking efforts to prevent public confusion.

The incident underscores broader concerns about information warfare targeting Nigerian institutions, particularly security agencies working to maintain public order and combat criminal activities. Official communication channels remain the most reliable sources for accurate updates on policy changes and operational directives.

Authorities continue monitoring social media platforms for similar misinformation campaigns while encouraging citizens to report suspicious content through proper channels. The collaborative approach between fact-checkers and law enforcement agencies proves essential for maintaining information integrity in digital spaces.