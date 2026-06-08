FCMB introduces collections platform for small businesses

First City Monument Bank (FCMB) has introduced FCMB Collect, a digital platform that lets small businesses in Nigeria take payments, send invoices and track cash flow from one dashboard.

The tool is aimed at micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) such as distributors, wholesalers, manufacturers, schools, service providers and online merchants. A senior FCMB executive told Punch newspaper this week that the bank recently rolled out the platform to help such firms manage collections, payments and inventory in one place, with the aim of giving owners clearer sight of their money. The platform is meant to “provide greater visibility into cash flow,” the bank’s senior vice president said.

Beyond accepting payments through several channels, the bank says merchants can raise invoices, monitor transactions, send reminders to debtors, reconcile receipts and watch how cash moves, all without building complex software links or hiring finance specialists. FCMB casts these features as a way for smaller traders to run collections more professionally and hold on to customer confidence.

FCMB Collect is not the lender’s first push into this space. It joins a line of collection products the bank already runs, including BillsCollect and SMECollect, and follows a Tap on Phone service it launched with Mastercard in 2023 that turns a smartphone into a card terminal. The new platform leans more heavily on bundling collections with inventory tracking in a single view.

The bank is entering a crowded field. Nigerian merchants already have a wide choice of payment processors, from Paystack to Moniepoint, and competition has sharpened as more trade shifts online and onto mobile devices. FCMB frames its pitch around rising business costs, arguing that firms with a tighter grip on receipts and stock can make quicker decisions and stay competitive.

To build awareness, the bank says it will run educational content and share stories from merchants using the service to encourage take up among growth minded businesses.