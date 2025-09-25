FBI Offers US$10k Reward for Nigerian Fugitive After 24-Year Manhunt

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) announced a $10,000 reward on September 24, 2025, for information leading to the arrest and conviction of Nigerian national Olumide Adebiyi Adediran, who has remained a fugitive for nearly 24 years after fleeing the United States before his federal trial in late December 2001.

Adediran faces multiple federal charges in the Central District of Illinois, including Bank Fraud, Identification Document Fraud, and Credit Card Fraud, along with Violation of Conditions of Release for fleeing before his scheduled trial commenced. The charges highlight alleged involvement in sophisticated financial crimes typically associated with organized efforts to defraud banking institutions and individuals.

The FBI’s official wanted collection confirms Adediran’s September 16, 2025 listing, marking a significant escalation in efforts to locate the long-term fugitive. The suspect became a fugitive when he fled the Central District of Illinois in late December 2001, shortly before his federal trial was scheduled to begin.

The Violation of Conditions of Release charge represents a serious federal offense occurring when defendants released from custody pending trial on specific conditions, such as supervised release or bail requirements, intentionally violate those terms. In Adediran’s case, this involved fleeing to avoid prosecution, indicating federal authorities considered him a high flight risk who successfully evaded the judicial process for over two decades.

Financial fraud charges against Adediran encompass Bank Fraud, involving schemes to defraud financial institutions or obtain money, funds, or other property owned by banking institutions through false pretenses. Identification Document Fraud charges relate to the production, transfer, or possession of false identification documents, while Credit Card Fraud involves unauthorized use of credit card information to obtain money, goods, or services.

The timing of the renewed FBI focus on Adediran coincides with increased federal attention to Nigerian cybercrime networks. Recent FBI operations have targeted UK-based Nigerian fraudster Ajibola Oduntan over multimillion-naira Broadway show ticket scams, while four Nigerian nationals were successfully extradited to the United States in June 2023 to face wire fraud and identity theft conspiracy charges.

Federal authorities have not disclosed Adediran’s current whereabouts or whether he remains in the United States or has fled internationally. The 24-year fugitive status represents one of the longest-running manhunts for Nigerian nationals wanted on cybercrime charges, reflecting both the complexity of international fugitive tracking and the persistent nature of federal investigations.

The $10,000 reward amount, while substantial, represents a moderate level compared to higher-profile fugitive cases. The Department of State has offered up to $5 million for information leading to the arrest of FBI Ten Most Wanted Fugitive ‘Cryptoqueen’ Ruja Ignatova, indicating the relative priority level assigned to Adediran’s case within federal law enforcement hierarchies.

Contemporary cybercrime investigations often involve international cooperation between law enforcement agencies, particularly when suspects flee across national boundaries. Nigerian nationals have featured prominently in federal cybercrime prosecutions, with cases spanning various fraud schemes from business email compromise to romance scams affecting American victims.

The FBI’s renewed public appeal suggests that traditional investigative methods may have reached limitations in locating Adediran. Public reward announcements typically occur when federal agencies seek to leverage civilian information networks or when suspects may have established new identities or locations that make conventional tracking difficult.

Federal prosecutors in the Central District of Illinois retain jurisdiction over Adediran’s case, meaning successful apprehension would result in trial proceedings in Illinois federal court. The charges carry significant potential penalties, with federal fraud convictions often resulting in substantial prison sentences and financial restitution requirements.

Law enforcement officials encourage anyone with information about Adediran’s whereabouts to contact the FBI immediately. The agency emphasizes that tips can be submitted anonymously and that reward payments depend on information quality and its direct contribution to successful arrest and conviction outcomes.

The case underscores ongoing challenges in international fugitive apprehension, particularly when suspects maintain extended periods of successful evasion. Modern digital tracking capabilities, while advanced, still require human intelligence and international cooperation to locate long-term fugitives who have established new identities or locations.