Faye Offers Mali Full Support as Sahel Security Crisis Deepens

Senegalese President Bassirou Diomaye Faye said on Saturday that Senegal stands ready to support Mali in restoring peace and stability, as the landlocked nation continues to reel from one of the most devastating militant offensives in its recent history.

Speaking in Dakar during a joint interview with public broadcaster RTS and private television channels Walf TV and TFM, Faye offered an unambiguous statement of regional solidarity. “The brotherly Malian people can count at all times on the active solidarity of the Senegalese people and government,” he said.

Faye argued that the two nations’ shared history and geography make Mali’s security inseparable from Senegal’s own stability. Beyond political solidarity, he proposed concrete steps, including the use of the port of Dakar to provide economic support to Mali and the activation of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) regional standby force to reinforce the collective response to the crisis.

The Senegalese president also called for strengthened intelligence sharing and joint patrols among sub-regional states, framing the threat as one that must be met by African nations themselves rather than through external intervention.

The remarks come a week after coordinated attacks on April 25 struck Bamako, Kati, Gao and Sevare in what analysts describe as the largest offensive in the Mali conflict since the 2012 rebellion. The assault was claimed by Jama’at Nusrat al-Islam wal-Muslimin (JNIM) and the Azawad Liberation Front (FLA). Mali’s Defense Minister Sadio Camara was killed when a car bomb struck his residence in Kati. Intelligence chief Modibo Kone was also reported wounded. Malian forces and Russia’s Africa Corps subsequently withdrew from Kidal and several other northern positions.

Senegal’s position echoes a broader regional chorus of concern. Mauritania expressed deep alarm over the escalation, while the African Union (AU) Commission Chairperson Mahmoud Ali Youssouf condemned the attacks and reaffirmed continental support for peace efforts in the Sahel.

Malian authorities have launched an investigation into whether soldiers were involved in facilitating the multi-front assault, raising questions about potential insider compromise within the country’s military structure.