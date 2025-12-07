Father Dogli Technical Institute Wins National Best Agriculture School Award

Father Dogli Memorial Technical Institute has been crowned National Best Senior High School in Practical Agriculture for 2025, earning acclaim for exceptional commitment to hands-on agricultural training, innovation and food production.

The honour was conferred at the 2025 National Farmers Day celebration held in Ho, Volta Region, under the theme Feed Ghana, Eat Ghana and Secure the Future. Principal Brigitte Afi Dzakah described the award as a major milestone, noting the achievement stems from a strong foundation laid by past leaders which she and her team have strengthened through expanded programmes and adoption of modern farming techniques.

According to Dzakah, the school’s vast land resources have enabled it to diversify its agricultural portfolio significantly. She stated that the institution has fully utilised available land to diversify agricultural activities, an opportunity not many institutions in Ghana enjoy.

In recent years, the school’s agricultural department has experienced remarkable growth, with students actively engaging in crop production, piggery, poultry and other practical ventures designed to equip them with employable skills. These initiatives have enhanced the school’s practical training capacity while contributing to national food production and improving technical education quality.

Father Dogli Memorial Technical Institute currently operates a robust agricultural enterprise spanning both crop and livestock production. Its ventures include maize, cocoa, coffee and vegetable farms, a seven acre oil palm plantation, mushroom production, piggery, sheep and goat rearing, and a vibrant poultry unit. These activities serve dual purposes, providing hands-on training for students while supporting the school’s feeding programme.

The principal revealed that availability of fresh produce from the school’s farms has significantly improved nutritional quality of meals served to students, a factor she said contributed to a sharp rise in enrolment. She noted that most students who come to the institution always talk about the nutritious meals provided, adding that with vegetables, fruits and livestock products, the school enriches student diets, which has even doubled first year intake this year.

As part of the award package, the school received a 32 seater mini bus, 100,000 Ghana cedis in cash, and an 18 unit classroom block from the Government of Ghana. Dzakah described the new classroom block as a timely intervention that will ease congestion and enhance teaching and learning, stating that it will reduce burdens, support educational delivery and allow for further programme expansion.

She encouraged other educational institutions across the country to invest in agriculture, emphasizing its potential to reduce feeding costs, improve student nutrition and equip learners with practical, employable skills. Dzakah advised that for other schools, going into farming helps especially with feeding students, noting that agriculture is not only profitable but also essential for developing practical skills and fostering independence among young people.

Father Dogli Memorial Technical Institute, established in 1997 in New Ayoma within the Jasikan District of Oti Region, honours Reverend Father Anastasius Odaye Kofi Dogli, the first indigenous Catholic priest of the Gold Coast. As a public technical and vocational education and training institution, the school offers 11 practical programmes including building construction, cosmetology and hospitality management.

The institute has previously won national recognition for excellence in practical agriculture, having been named National Best Second Cycle School in Practical Agriculture in both 2002 and 2015. The school also earned District Best Second Cycle Institution in Practical Agriculture in 2018, demonstrating consistent performance in agricultural education over more than two decades.

Dzakah acknowledged the efforts of staff, students and development partners whose dedication made the national recognition possible. She reaffirmed the school’s commitment to strengthening agricultural education and contributing to the country’s food security agenda through continued innovation and practical training programmes.

The recognition of Father Dogli Memorial Technical Institute further underscores and strengthens the school’s reputation as a trailblazer in practical agricultural education, inspiring institutions across the country to embrace innovation, sustainability and experiential learning for greater impact. The school’s motto, Per Manibus ad Gloriam Dei, meaning Through Hands to the Glory of God, reflects its commitment to practical skills development grounded in strong moral values.

The institute’s success demonstrates how technical and vocational education and training institutions can drive innovation, productivity and sustainable development while addressing national food security challenges. Its graduates are thriving as skilled professionals, entrepreneurs and change makers across various sectors including agriculture, hospitality, engineering and business.

Beyond classroom instruction, Father Dogli Memorial Technical Institute actively engages with its communities through outreach programs, skills workshops and collaborative projects that foster social inclusion and economic resilience. The school’s impact is reflected in improved living standards, increased youth employment and the rise of small enterprises led by alumni throughout the Oti Region and beyond.