FATF, GIABA To Hold Joint Experts’ Meeting In Accra

The Inter-Governmental Action Group against Money Laundering in West Africa (GIABA) and the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) will convene a Joint Experts’ Meeting (JEM) in Accra, Ghana from November 4 to 6, 2025.

The meeting is supported by the Government of the Republic of Ghana.

The annual Joint Experts’ Meeting is a key global platform for operational engagement, which brings together experts from across the FATF Global Network to share practical insights, innovative strategies, and leading practices in tackling the evolving threats of money laundering, terrorist financing, proliferation financing, and related financial crimes.

The JEM plays a critical role in informing the FATF’s work by drawing on the frontline experiences of practitioners.

It strengthens the effectiveness of the Global Network’s collective response to emerging typologies and risks, while fostering collaboration and consistency in the implementation of AML/CFT standards worldwide.

The 2025 JEM is designed to achieve such objectives that align with the broader goals of enhancing global cooperation and strengthening the effectiveness of AML/CFT efforts across the FATF Global Network and GIABA member States, among which are: enhancing the understanding of emerging money laundering, terrorist financing and proliferation financing typologies and financial crime threats; strengthening regional and global collaboration in combating ML/TF/PF and related financial crimes; fostering strategic partnerships among key stakeholders; promoting mutual learning and exchange of good practices; providing operational input to support FATF and GIABA work programmes; initiating a structured engagement between the private sector and the FATF Global Network focusing on region-specific risks and emerging issues: and identifying opportunities for technical assistance and capacity building.

About 250 delegates are expected to participate, including distinguished experts from FATF member countries, various FATF-Style Regional Bodies (FSRBs), international organizations, and selected private sector stakeholders.

At the end of the Joint Experts Meeting, several key outcomes that will contribute to both global and regional efforts in combating financial crime, while reinforcing the strategic priorities of FATF and GIABA are expected.

These include: operational insights and inputs to inform and shape FATF and GIABA work programmes; enhanced regional and global cooperation; improved understanding of emerging ML/TF/PF risks and typologies; identification of good practices and common challenges; stronger public-private sector engagement framework; opportunities for targeted technical assistance and capacity building; and network-building among AML/CFT practitioners.

