Fatawu’s Assist Rescues Leicester Point Against Portsmouth

Abdul Fatawu Issahaku delivered another influential performance for Leicester City, providing the assist that earned his side a hard-fought 1-1 draw against Portsmouth at the King Power Stadium on Friday, October 18, 2025.

The Ghanaian winger set up Aaron Ramsey for the opening goal in the 26th minute with a clever pass that allowed the midfielder to slot home from close range. It was Ramsey’s first goal of the season and seemed destined to secure all three points for the Foxes.

However, Portsmouth fought back in the second half. John Swift equalized in the 58th minute with a left-footed finish from the center of the box, following a setup from Yang Min-Hyeok. The goal marked Swift’s first of the campaign and ensured the visitors left with a valuable point.

Fatawu played the full 90 minutes and remained Leicester’s most dangerous attacking outlet throughout the match. Beyond his assist, he created additional chances for teammates, including setting up Harry Winks for a shot that narrowly missed the target and delivering a cross for Hamza Choudhury late in the game.

The 21-year-old nearly found the net himself early in the contest when his left-footed effort from outside the penalty area sailed just wide of the top right corner. His constant threat down the right flank kept Portsmouth’s defense occupied all evening.

The result continues Leicester’s solid run in the Championship, though they’ll be disappointed not to convert home advantage into three points. The draw follows their impressive 3-1 away victory at Swansea City two weeks earlier, where Fatawu scored his third goal of the season with a trademark strike from distance.

Since recovering from a serious anterior cruciate ligament injury that sidelined him for much of last season, Fatawu has become indispensable to Leicester’s promotion push. He’s now been directly involved in four goals this campaign, three strikes and one assist, across nine Championship appearances.

His form hasn’t gone unnoticed by Ghana’s national team. Manager Otto Addo included him in the 24-man squad for the upcoming 2026 World Cup qualifiers against the Central African Republic and Comoros later this month.

Leicester manager Marti Cifuentes praised Fatawu’s development after the Swansea match, expressing happiness about the winger’s recovery from injury. The former Sporting CP attacker has shown remarkable consistency since returning to full fitness, establishing himself as one of the Championship’s most exciting talents.

The Foxes currently sit third in the Championship table as they chase an immediate return to the Premier League. Their ability to grind out results, even when not at their best, suggests they’re equipped for the promotion battle ahead. And with Fatawu continuing to deliver moments of quality week after week, Leicester have a genuine match-winner in their ranks.

Portsmouth, meanwhile, will take encouragement from their second-half resilience. Swift’s equalizer demonstrated their capacity to compete against promotion contenders, earning a creditable point on the road.

For Fatawu, it was another chapter in what’s becoming an increasingly impressive season. Whether creating or scoring, the Ghanaian international continues to prove why Leicester made him a permanent signing after his successful loan spell. At just 21, his best years remain ahead, but he’s already showing the maturity and consistency of a seasoned professional.