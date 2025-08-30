Fatawu Dismisses Injury Fears After Early Substitution

Ghana winger Abdul Fatawu Issahaku has eased concerns about his fitness after being substituted during Leicester City’s match against Birmingham, explaining that cramping rather than injury forced his early exit.

The 20-year-old came off during Friday’s Championship fixture, sparking worry among Leicester supporters who have watched him battle back from a serious knee injury. However, Fatawu quickly moved to reassure fans that his substitution was purely a fitness issue.

“It’s just cramp, I was tired. It’s about match fitness, but I’m getting there,” he said following the game. The winger acknowledged that he is still building up his conditioning after an extended period recovering from an ACL injury that kept him sidelined for several months.

Fatawu’s return to action has been eagerly anticipated by Leicester fans, who have been impressed by his pace and technical ability since joining the club. His recovery from the anterior cruciate ligament injury represents a significant milestone in what has been a challenging rehabilitation process.

The Ghana international’s comments will provide relief for Leicester City supporters and manager Steve Cooper, who are counting on the winger’s contributions as they push for an immediate return to the Premier League. Leicester currently sit among the Championship’s promotion contenders following their relegation last season.

Fatawu has become a key figure in Leicester’s attacking play when fully fit, offering pace and creativity from wide positions. His ability to stretch defenses and create opportunities for teammates makes him valuable to the team’s promotion ambitions.

The winger expressed confidence about his ongoing recovery and suggested he is making steady progress toward full fitness. ACL injuries typically require extended rehabilitation periods, and players often need time to regain their peak condition even after returning to competitive action.

Leicester’s medical staff will likely continue monitoring Fatawu’s workload carefully as he builds back to full match sharpness. The club’s cautious approach reflects the importance of ensuring he avoids any setbacks that could derail his recovery.

His determination to return stronger from injury aligns with Leicester’s broader goals of securing promotion back to England’s top flight at the first attempt.