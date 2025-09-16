Fatal Tyre Burst Claims Three Lives on Dangerous Jirapa-Wa Stretch

Three people died instantly when a passenger vehicle suffered a catastrophic tyre burst on the notorious Jirapa-Wa road section near Nadowli, with a police officer reportedly on official transfer among the fatalities.

The urvan bus was traveling from Jirapa to Techiman when the mechanical failure caused the driver to lose control, according to eyewitness accounts. The vehicle veered off the roadway and crashed with fatal impact, killing three passengers on the spot.

Emergency responders transported several injured survivors to Nadowli health facility for urgent medical treatment. The exact number of casualties and their current condition remain unconfirmed as authorities continue investigating the incident.

Local residents expressed renewed concerns about vehicle maintenance standards and road safety protocols following the latest tragedy. The Jirapa-Wa road has become synonymous with frequent accidents, with commuters consistently raising alarm about its deteriorating condition.

Previous incidents on routes connecting Nadowli to other regions have resulted in multiple fatalities, including a August 2024 crash that killed a mother and her three-year-old son along with another passenger when their bus suffered dual tyre failures.

The deceased police officer was allegedly being transferred to Techiman at the time of the crash, highlighting the risks faced by public servants during routine deployments. Ghana Police Service protocols typically require officers to use official transport during transfers, though circumstances surrounding this particular journey remain unclear.

Road safety advocates point to mechanical failures as a leading cause of highway deaths in Ghana, particularly on rural routes where vehicle inspection standards may be inconsistently enforced. The incident underscores growing demands for stricter roadworthiness checks and regular vehicle maintenance requirements.

Upper West Region transportation authorities have yet to issue an official statement regarding the crash or announce any immediate safety interventions for the affected road section.

The tragedy adds to Ghana’s concerning road fatality statistics, with mechanical failures accounting for a significant percentage of highway deaths according to National Road Safety Authority data.

Families of the victims are expected to receive support through established protocols, while investigations continue to determine the exact sequence of events that led to the fatal crash.