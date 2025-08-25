Fashion Designer Veekee James Speaks Out on Marriage Rumors and Mental Health Struggles

Nigerian fashion entrepreneur Veekee James has revealed how false accusations about her marriage to Femi Atere pushed her to the brink of depression, describing a period where malicious social media rumors threatened both her mental health and business reputation.

In a candid interview on the Nancy Isime Show, James spoke openly about the devastating impact of online speculation following her October 2023 marriage, which was later celebrated with traditional and white wedding ceremonies in Akwa Ibom and Lagos in 2024.

The designer faced particularly damaging claims that she had stolen her husband from a friend, allegations she categorically denied as fabricated. “I think it was a story of how I stole him from a friend. And we were sleeping with each other. And so many of them are lies,” James explained during the television appearance.

The false narratives took such a severe toll that James found herself confined to her room for days, struggling with emotions she had never experienced before. “It almost put me in depression. For the first time in my life, I got to understand what people who face depression feel,” she admitted.

“I remember entering my room, and I did not come out for like two days. I was there crying and praying,” James recalled, describing how the intensity of the social media backlash left her feeling isolated and overwhelmed.

The fashion entrepreneur, known for her high-profile clientele and distinctive designs, said the experience made her realize the vulnerability that comes with public scrutiny. She turned to faith during what she described as one of the darkest periods of her life.

“I told God, you know the stories. If you know that what they are saying is all lies, help us get through this without it ruining my brand,” she shared, revealing how professional concerns compounded her personal distress.

James credited divine intervention for helping her navigate the crisis, describing her recovery as miraculous. “I remember waiting on God for days. And the way he brought me out was like a miracle. I have heard different stories, and it was just so easy for me to laugh about it.”

Despite advice from family members to avoid reading online comments, James chose to monitor the situation to understand the scope of the rumors. “I remember my brother advising that I should not read comments, but I read them to know why I am trending. To know which places I am doing too much,” she explained.

The designer’s openness about her mental health struggles highlights the often unseen pressure faced by public figures in Nigeria’s entertainment and fashion industries. Her experience reflects broader concerns about the impact of unverified social media content on individuals’ wellbeing.

Looking toward the future, James expressed hopes for building a family that would serve as positive role models. “I ask God to help me and guide. To be honest, I do not plan to make a video with my kid where we are dancing and I am trying to hide them. I plan to have kids who would be role models in society,” she noted.

The fashion entrepreneur’s willingness to discuss her mental health challenges publicly may encourage important conversations about depression and social media’s psychological effects in Nigerian society, where such topics are often stigmatized.