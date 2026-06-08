Farmers Demand Six-Month Halt to Rice Imports

Ghana’s smallholder farmers want rice imports halted for six months, warning that unsold stockpiles and falling prices are pushing local producers toward collapse ahead of the planting season.

The Peasant Farmers Association of Ghana (PFAG) issued a statement calling for the temporary suspension as an emergency measure to clear rice already sitting unsold on the domestic market. Without relief, the association says, farmers face losses severe enough to deter investment in the coming growing cycle.

PFAG also called for a permanent import quota policy, tighter border enforcement against rice smuggling, and a legal requirement compelling government ministries, public hospitals, schools, prisons, and security services to source locally produced rice and other staple foods. The association said mandatory public procurement should carry sanctions for institutions that fail to comply, and that direct supply arrangements between state bodies and farmer organisations would provide a guaranteed market that commercial channels currently cannot.

Smuggling through Ghana’s land borders draws particular concern. PFAG described the illegal trade as a direct threat to farmer livelihoods and called on national security agencies to intensify enforcement and report publicly on progress.

Beyond import controls, the association called for an urgent review of the National Food Buffer Stock Company (NAFCO), which is responsible for purchasing surplus farm produce. PFAG says NAFCO’s procurement processes, financing arrangements, and institutional capacity need restructuring before it can function as a reliable buyer during periods of market surplus, which is precisely when local farmers need it most.

The statement also proposed a dedicated price stabilisation fund for rice and other strategic crops, alongside increased government investment in storage facilities, milling plants, and market linkage systems to cut post harvest losses and improve the competitiveness of locally produced grain.

The pressure is not limited to rice. PFAG warned that farmers growing maize, cassava, yam, soybean, and cowpea face the same combination of poor market access, declining prices, and significant post harvest losses. The association said the strain across multiple value chains now poses a credible threat to food security if left without a policy response.

PFAG called for a comprehensive Agricultural Market Stabilisation Policy to address price volatility, storage gaps, and procurement failures across the sector as a whole, and said farmers needed firm commitments from government before committing resources to another season.