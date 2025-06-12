Farmers Demand Reclaimed Galamsey Lands for Agriculture Revival

The Ghana National Association of Farmers and Fishermen (GNAFF) has petitioned the government to prioritize the restoration of illegal mining sites for agricultural use, highlighting their untapped potential to boost food security.

At a strategic briefing, GNAFF consultant Francis Opai Tetteh revealed that scientifically rehabilitated lands could yield 30-40% higher outputs for drought-resistant crops like cassava and maize compared to conventional farmlands.

With galamsey operations having destroyed over 150,000 hectares of arable land since 2020, GNAFF’s proposal aligns with emerging research showing that bioremediated mining sites can regain fertility within 18-24 months. The association is mobilizing its newly restructured network of 1,827 district executives to advocate for inclusion in the government’s land reclamation program, ahead of critical leadership elections in July 2025.

The push comes as Ghana’s food import bill hits $2.3 billion annually, with former cocoa heartlands now lying barren. “These degraded lands could become breadbaskets if restored properly,” stated Abraham Dwumah Odoom of the Central Region Agribusiness Association. GNAFF’s revival marks a strategic shift, positioning farmers as active partners in national land rehabilitation efforts rather than passive victims of environmental degradation.