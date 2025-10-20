Farmers Day Must Signal Investment Readiness, Not Just Recognition

Ghana’s 41st National Farmers’ Day has been launched under the theme “Feed Ghana, Eat Ghana, Secure the Future,” but the main challenge facing the sector today is not farmer effort or lack of technical knowledge. It’s the absence of a structure that investors and lenders consider bankable.

Capital does not follow patriotic messaging or award ceremonies. It follows proof of low risk, enforceable contracts, and predictable returns. If this year’s Farmers’ Day is to change anything, it must mark a shift from recognition to investment readiness, a transition that Ghana’s agricultural sector has struggled to achieve despite decades of policy interventions.

Despite agriculture employing nearly 30 percent of Ghana’s population, bank lending to agriculture and fisheries represents only 3.5 percent of total loans, a figure that exposes the sector’s fundamental credibility problem with commercial finance. Investors, banks, and development finance institutions do not finance good intentions; they finance systems they can trust.

Agriculture in Ghana remains too fragmented, too exposed to weather and price swings, and too weak on traceability and contracts to attract large finance. Agricultural non-performing loans are as high as 25 percent, reflecting the mismatch between loan structures and agricultural realities. That weakness shows up everywhere, from seed markets to value chains.

Experts warn that counterfeit and poor-quality seeds are cutting yields and distorting farm economics. Although seed labels claim near-perfect germination, farmers often see as low as 60 percent in the field. Over several acres, the financial losses become significant and make cashflow unpredictable. Imported seeds also often perform poorly in Ghana’s climate compared to locally adapted varieties, which raises the perceived risk for investors who need consistency to model returns.

Government has announced plans to deploy agricultural extension support to farmers with modern practices, and a five-day National Agricultural Fair will precede the grand durbar. While helpful, this will not by itself unlock capital unless the new support is tied to structured value chains with known buyers, insurance, enforceable contracts, and data that lenders can underwrite. Training without commercial structure does not change investor behavior.

The challenge is systemic, not superficial. Access to finance remains problematic because of several factors including lack of collateral security, high interest rates and unfavourable terms of loan repayment, such as the requirement to start repayment of loan before even harvesting crops. One investor captured the absurdity perfectly: if you’re planting mango which might take four to five years to bear fruit, paying 27 to 30 percent interest annually means the debt would have tripled or quadrupled by harvest time.

Daniel Fahene Acquaye, Chief Executive Officer of Agri-Impact Limited, has urged government to make bold and strategic investments in the agribusiness sector, saying this is critical to unlocking its full potential for economic transformation. He called for agribusiness to receive priority under national investment frameworks similar to the attention given to oil and mining sectors.

Modernization in agriculture now has to mean more than new tools. It must mean integration into a financeable system with offtake contracts, insurance, warehousing and logistics. Technology that is not tied to actual commerce does not reduce the risk profile of the sector and therefore does not trigger investment. Digital platforms and satellite monitoring mean nothing if the underlying commercial relationships remain informal and unenforceable.

The most important factors that influence investments in the agricultural sector of Ghana are access to market, potential for higher profit, passion or interest of the business leader and political stability. Tax incentives alone cannot compensate for infrastructure gaps, tenure insecurity, or the absence of functioning commodity markets. Investors repeatedly cite poor roads, unreliable electricity, and complex bureaucratic procedures as deterrents that outweigh any fiscal sweeteners.

Food security is also a market design question. Without insurance, storage, and risk-sharing mechanisms, climate shocks translate into fiscal shocks and food shortages. A system that spreads risk through proper instruments can produce stability regardless of weather or subsidies. Yet Ghana’s agricultural sector remains largely uninsured, unhedged, and exposed to volatility that commercial capital cannot price.

At a recent Agri-SME Finance Summit in Kumasi, agri-SMEs raised concerns around the high cost of equipment, limited financing options, and competition from imports. Financial institutions responded by outlining flexible models under exploration, including tailored products for agribusinesses with sound business practices. The conversation signals growing awareness, but awareness alone doesn’t move money.

The same is true for productivity. Domestic crops will only replace imports when they are cheaper, more reliable, and consistent in quality, not when consumers are simply urged to buy local. Productivity without market access is wasted. Market access without productivity is fragile. Both must exist simultaneously within a commercial framework that can attract serious capital.

This year’s celebration will cost over 20 million cedis and will be hosted in Ho, the Volta Regional capital, on December 5, with President John Dramani Mahama expected to attend. The symbolic choice of Ho reflects government’s commitment to regional representation, but symbolism must translate into systemic change if the sector is to evolve.

Minister of Food and Agriculture Eric Opoku stressed that the theme aims to reinforce national efforts to strengthen food security, promote local consumption, and transform agriculture into a sustainable pillar of economic growth. Yet transformation requires more than themes and speeches. It requires enforceable standards, functioning markets, credible data systems, and legal frameworks that protect both farmers and financiers.

Previous donor-funded initiatives have demonstrated what’s possible. The Financing Ghanaian Agriculture Project unlocked $260 million in new financing between 2013 and 2018 by realigning incentives for both financial institutions and business advisory service providers. It created a market where financial institutions now compete for position in agrifinance. That model worked because it addressed structural barriers simultaneously rather than treating symptoms in isolation.

Ghana has programs like the Ghana Agriculture Sector Investment Programme supported by IFAD, the Feed Ghana flagship initiative, and various donor partnerships. What these programs share is recognition that capital requires more than opportunity; it requires architecture. Structured value chains, digital traceability, weather insurance, warehouse receipt systems, and commodity exchanges create the infrastructure that turns agriculture from subsistence into asset class.

For this year’s Farmers’ Day to have real economic value, it must send a new signal that the country is shifting from celebration to capital readiness. The money that could scale Ghanaian agriculture exists in pension funds, development finance institutions, commercial banks, and private equity funds across Africa and beyond. But it’s waiting for structure, not slogans.

The task now is to build the architecture that capital is willing to price. That means enforceable contracts that courts will uphold. Digital systems that track production from farm to market. Insurance products that transfer weather risk from farmers to those equipped to bear it. Warehouse systems with proper grading and storage. Commodity exchanges where price discovery happens transparently.

It also means addressing land tenure insecurity that prevents farmers from using their most valuable asset as collateral. Working with traditional authorities to modernize land administration. Investing in rural roads and electricity that make commercial agriculture viable. Simplifying bureaucratic procedures that force entrepreneurs to pay bribes for tax concessions they’re legally entitled to receive.

The five-day National Agricultural Fair will showcase innovations across the agricultural value chain, including mechanization, irrigation, fisheries and digital agriculture. These exhibitions matter only if they demonstrate commercially viable solutions that can be financed, scaled, and sustained without perpetual donor support.

The Overall Best Farmer will receive awards and recognition, as they should. But the real prize would be creating conditions where that farmer could access affordable credit to expand production, secure an offtake agreement with a processor willing to pay premium prices for consistent quality, and purchase crop insurance that protects against climate risks. That’s what investment readiness looks like.

Ghana’s agricultural sector stands at a crossroads. It can continue celebrating farmers while they remain trapped in subsistence, or it can build the commercial infrastructure that transforms farming into an investable industry. The choice will determine whether the next generation sees agriculture as economic opportunity or escape route.

The 41st National Farmers’ Day should mark the beginning of that transition, not another lap around the same ceremonial track.