Unsold Grain Spurs Call for Northern Commodity Exchange

Smallholder farmers in northern Ghana still holding unsold grain from 2025 want a regional commodity exchange to lock in buyers and steady prices before the new season slips away.

The call came from Hajia Rafiatu Iddisah, Chief Executive Officer of Boressa Investment Ltd, who spoke in Tamale after the launch of the Private Sector and Innovation Promotion (PSINNO) project at the University for Development Studies, Dungu Campus. Many farmers, she said, are sitting on last year’s harvest because they cannot reach buyers, weak market links and swinging prices having left the grain unsold.

The cost is immediate. That trapped produce, Iddisah said, has locked up the money farmers need to plant this season, putting the next harvest at risk before it begins. Her answer is a single trading platform that pulls every actor in the chain together under the Ministry of Food and Agriculture, backed by firm agreements with agribusiness companies to buy produce on time and lift farmer incomes.

She tied the proposal to a wider push for self-sufficiency. Iddisah urged the government to cut rice and maize imports and to rework public procurement so that state institutions buy local grain first. She also pressed for action on the structural problems behind the glut: thin access to finance, the trouble women farmers face securing land, and a climate that no longer behaves. Most farms here still depend on rain, she noted, and longer droughts and late rains keep cutting yields.

To break the cycle, she wants faster investment in irrigation, mechanisation centres and grain processing plants, plus the handover of finished community warehouses that farmers still cannot use. Those steps, she argued, would shore up food supply, create jobs, trim the import bill and deepen local value chains.

PSINNO, the programme whose launch drew her remarks, is funded by Germany and run with the German Agency for International Cooperation (GIZ) in partnership with the Ministry of Trade, Agribusiness and Industry, with the Northern Regional Coordinating Council coordinating locally. Part of Berlin’s Invest for Jobs initiative, it aims to support more than 1,100 firms, many of them women led and youth led, and create close to 2,000 jobs by 2028, with northern Ghana at the centre.