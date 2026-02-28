Farmer Takes Ghana’s Hemp Licensing Regime to Supreme Court

A smallholder farmer from Techiman in the Bono East Region has filed a constitutional challenge at the Supreme Court seeking to dismantle Ghana’s industrial hemp licensing framework, arguing that fees reaching as high as $45,000 per hectare make it impossible for ordinary Ghanaians to participate in a sector the government has openly promoted as a national economic opportunity.

Mariam Alhassan filed the suit on Friday, February 27, invoking the original jurisdiction of the apex court. The filing names the Ministry for the Interior, the Narcotics Control Commission (NACOC), the Ministry of Food and Agriculture, and the Attorney-General as defendants.

At the heart of the case is the plaintiff’s claim that the government imposed fees that are materially higher, unscaled, and cumulative, making it practically impossible for smallholder farmers to participate in the legal hemp trade. Alhassan argues these fees violate Article 23 of the 1992 Constitution, which guarantees administrative justice and fair treatment, and contends that authorities failed to provide a tiered system that would allow smaller enterprises to enter the market despite extensive stakeholder consultations where such an approach was advocated.

The suit challenges the licensing framework established under Section 43 of the Narcotics Control Commission Act, 2020 (Act 1019), as amended, and Legislative Instrument (L.I.) 2475, arguing the framework’s irrational design, exclusionary economic effect, and disproportionate exercise of administrative discretion undermine equal participation in economic life.

The suit also challenges requirements for narcotics-style transport permits and armed security escorts for industrial hemp containing no more than 0.3 percent tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), arguing these controls are irrational and arbitrary given the low psychoactive content of the crop. The plaintiff contends that the steep and cumulative licence fees, recurring levies, and percentage-based charges amount in effect to taxation in violation of Article 174 of the Constitution, which vests taxing authority exclusively in Parliament.

The filing also highlights the structural disadvantage created by United States dollar-denominated fees for local farmers operating in cedis, exposing them to exchange-rate volatility and costs unrelated to farming risk or yield.

The legal challenge is filed by lawyer Amanda Akuokor Clinton and arrives at a particularly sensitive moment for the sector. Ghana formally launched its Medicinal and Industrial Cannabis Programme last month, with Interior Minister Mubarak Mohammed-Muntaka unveiling a tightly regulated 11-licence framework. The minister stressed that the programme was about job creation, medicine, and revenue, and not recreational use. Yet as recently as February 11, NACOC announced it would begin issuing licences without publicly disclosing the associated fees, leaving investors and prospective farmers without clarity on the cost of entry.

Alhassan is seeking an interim order to suspend enforcement of the disputed fees, levies, and transport requirements until the framework is made constitutionally compliant, along with a court directive ordering regulators to redesign the framework around tiered, scaled, and risk-based fees and to eliminate unscaled dollar-denominated charges.

If the case drags into a prolonged hearing, investors and farmers may withhold commitments until both the cost structure and the legal durability of the regulatory regime are resolved, potentially delaying the commercial launch of a sector the Chamber of Cannabis Industry Ghana projects could generate at least $1 billion annually once fully operational.

Redacted-Hemp-Supreme-Court-Filing-Feb-20261-1